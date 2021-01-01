Photos: Lady Mavericks kick off new year with loss to University of Arkansas at Little Rock

The Lady Mavericks lost 57-56 to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 1 at College Park Center.
Before the game, athletic director Jim Baker presented an award to head coach Shereka Wright commemorating her first win at UTA. Wright's first win came in her first game against Texas A&M University-Commerce on Nov. 25.
UTA will look to bounce back against the Trojans when they play again Saturday at College Park Center.
