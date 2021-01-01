You are the owner of this article.
Photos: Lady Mavericks kick off new year with loss to University of Arkansas at Little Rock

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Junior center Misty Dossey, left, and junior guard Katie Ferrell, right, fight for a loose ball with Krystan Vornes, University of Arkansas at Little Rock forward, during a game Jan. 1 at College Park Center. The Lady Mavericks lost to the Trojans 57-56.

The Lady Mavericks lost 57-56 to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 1 at College Park Center. 

Before the game, athletic director Jim Baker presented an award to head coach Shereka Wright commemorating her first win at UTA. Wright's first win came in her first game against Texas A&M University-Commerce on Nov. 25. 

UTA will look to bounce back against the Trojans when they play again Saturday at College Park Center. 

Junior guard Camryn Hawkins dribbles the ball during a game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 1 at College Park Center. Hawkins had a rebound and two points in the loss. 
Athletic director Jim Baker, right, presents an award to head coach Shereka Wright commemorating her first win at UTA before a game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 1 at College Park Center. Wright's first win came during her debut against Texas A&M University-Commerce on Nov. 25.
Senior forward Bre Wickware, right, and Mayra Caicedo, University of Arkansas at Little Rock guard, compete for the ball during a game Jan. 1 at College Park Center. Wickware ended the game with three assists.
Head coach Shereka Wright leads the Lady Mavericks during a game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 1 at College Park Center. UTA fell to 2-3 on the season after the loss.
Senior forward Bre Wickware shoots the ball during a game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 1 at College Park Center. Wickware scored 10 points during the game. 
Junior center Misty Dossey waits for an inbound pass during a game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 1 at College Park Center. Dossey ended the game with four rebounds.
Lady Mavericks lose to University of Arkansas at Little Rock in conference opener

Junior forward Emma Halverson collects an offensive rebound during a game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 1 at College Park Center. Halverson ended the game with two rebounds and three points.
