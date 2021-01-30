Photos: Lady Mavericks defeat Arkansas State University in back-to-back games

Junior guard Terryn Milton dribbles the ball during a game against Arkansas State University on Jan. 30 at College Park Center. Milton scored 12 points during the game.

The Lady Mavericks defeated Arkansas State University in back to back games this weekend. Redshirt senior forward Bre Wickware led the way in both games scoring a combined 32 points in the two-game series. UTA improved their record to 8-4 after the weekend wins. 

Redshirt senior guard Jordynn Hernandez makes a steal during a game against Arkansas State University on Jan. 29 at College Park Center. Hernandez had four steals in the game.
Junior guard Terryn Milton attempts a layup over a defender during a game against Arkansas State University on Jan. 30 at College Park Center. Milton ended the night with four rebounds.
Junior guard Terryn Milton, left, and junior forward Emma Halverson, right, defend during a game against Arkansas State University on Jan. 30 at College Park Center. Halverson scored six points during the game. 
Junior guard Katie Ferrell fights for the ball during a game against Arkansas State University on Jan. 29 at College Park Center. Ferrell had six steals in the game.
Junior guard Terryn Milton dribbles the ball during a game against Arkansas State University on Jan. 29 at College Park Center. Milton scored 12 points in the game.
Junior center Misty Dossey blocks a shot during a game against Arkansas State University on Jan. 29 at College Park Center. Dossey scored eight points in the game.
Junior forward Emma Halverson shoots the ball during a game against Arkansas State University on Jan. 30 at College Park Center. The Lady Mavericks won the game 80-71. 
Junior forward Emma Halverson looks to pass the ball during a game against Arkansas State University on Jan. 30 at College Park Center. The Lady Mavericks improved their record to 8-4 after the 80-71 win over the Red Wolves.
Redshirt senior guard Jordynn Hernandez steals the ball during a game against Arkansas State University on Jan. 29 at College Park Center. Hernandez scored six points in the game. 
Junior guard Terryn Milton dribbles the ball during a game against Arkansas State University on Jan. 30 at College Park Center. The Lady Mavericks snagged 10 steals during the game.
Junior guard Terryn Milton looks to pass during a game against Arkansas State University on Jan. 29 at College Park Center. Milton has averaged 8.8 points per game this season.
