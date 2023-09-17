Photos: La Sociedad Hispánica celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with comida, festejos

Members of La Sociedad Hispánica prepare cups of elote during the third annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration Sept. 17 at Brazos Park. La Sociedad Hispánica hosted the baile, inviting attendees to celebrate Hispanic heritage.
Grand Prairie resident Acidalia Martinez, 17, talks with friends during the third annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration Sept. 17 at Brazos Park. La Sociedad Hispánica provided handmade traditional foods.
Mariachi Los Jinetes performs during the third annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration Sept. 17 at Brazos Park. The UTA-based band has played at various events across campus, including the Activity Fair and for the Center for Mexican American Studies.
Attendees dance to “Payaso de Rodeo” during the third annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration Sept. 17 at Brazos Park. Members of La Sociedad Hispánica spent the morning making tamales for the event.
Freshman Ivan Serino, left, dances with accounting freshman Anthony Jimenez dance during the third annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration Sept. 17 at Brazos Park. La Sociedad Hispánica is a hispanic organization for students interested in Hispanic culture.
Comida, refrescos y ambiente brought attendees to La Sociedad Hispánica’s annual baile.
The organization hosted its third Hispanic Heritage Month celebration Sunday at Brazos Park, inviting the community to dance. The members sold traditional foods including handmade tamales, elote, nachos, aguas frescas and paletas.
Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to honor the contributions of Hispanics and Latinos throughout history.
