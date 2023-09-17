 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hispanic Heritage Month

Photos: La Sociedad Hispánica celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with comida, festejos

  • 0
Photos: La Sociedad Hispánica celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with comida, festejos

Attendees dance during the third annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration Sept. 17 at Brazos Park. A DJ played music throughout the night. 

Comida, refrescos y ambiente brought attendees to La Sociedad Hispánica’s annual baile.

The organization hosted its third Hispanic Heritage Month celebration Sunday at Brazos Park, inviting the community to dance. The members sold traditional foods including handmade tamales, elote, nachos, aguas frescas and paletas. 

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to honor the contributions of Hispanics and Latinos throughout history.

Photos: La Sociedad Hispánica celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with comida, festejos

Members of La Sociedad Hispánica prepare cups of elote during the third annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration Sept. 17 at Brazos Park. La Sociedad Hispánica hosted the baile, inviting attendees to celebrate Hispanic heritage.
Photos: La Sociedad Hispánica celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with comida, festejos

Graduate student Esmeralda Nava laughs during the third annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration Sept. 17 at Brazos Park. The event sold tamales, nachos, elote, agua fresca and paletas.
Photos: La Sociedad Hispánica celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with comida, festejos

Grand Prairie resident Acidalia Martinez, 17, talks with friends during the third annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration Sept. 17 at Brazos Park. La Sociedad Hispánica provided handmade traditional foods. 
Photos: La Sociedad Hispánica celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with comida, festejos

Mariachi Los Jinetes performs during the third annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration Sept. 17 at Brazos Park. The UTA-based band has played at various events across campus, including the Activity Fair and for the Center for Mexican American Studies. 
Photos: La Sociedad Hispánica celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with comida, festejos

Attendees dance to “Payaso de Rodeo” during the third annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration Sept. 17 at Brazos Park. Members of La Sociedad Hispánica spent the morning making tamales for the event.
Photos: La Sociedad Hispánica celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with comida, festejos

Attendees enjoy the event's festivities during the third annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration Sept. 17 at Brazos Park. La Sociedad Hispánica members set up and sold food at the event.
Photos: La Sociedad Hispánica celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with comida, festejos

Freshman Ivan Serino, left, dances with accounting freshman Anthony Jimenez dance during the third annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration Sept. 17 at Brazos Park. La Sociedad Hispánica is a hispanic organization for students interested in Hispanic culture. 
Photos: La Sociedad Hispánica celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with comida, festejos

Boots sway through turf during the third annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration Sept. 17 at Brazos Park. The event was free to attend. 
Photos: La Sociedad Hispánica celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with comida, festejos

Attendees dance during the third annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration Sept. 17 at Brazos Park. Organizations across UTA are hosting events to celebrate the month.
Hispanic Heritage Month

@trinhvchristine @ronaldobolanos_

photo-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments