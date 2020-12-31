You are the owner of this article.
Photos: Hundreds wait in cold, rain for COVID-19 vaccines in Arlington

Arlington AMR paramedic Selena Schmidt administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Arlington resident Alice Gandy on Dec. 31 at Esports Stadium Arlington. Gandy was one of the last to receive the vaccine after waiting in the cold and rain.

The Arlington Fire Department administered the final Moderna COVID-19 doses from its initial allotment of 3,000 Thursday at Esports Stadium Arlington. Hundreds of people waited in the rainy and cold weather for a chance to receive the vaccine. By 10 a.m. the site had vaccinated about 300 people and used all 3,000 doses it received from the state. 

Blake Barton, Hurst Fire Department engineer/paramedic, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Fort Worth resident Bill Skau on Dec. 31 at Esports Stadium Arlington. Skau said he was happy to receive the vaccine, and now he can go to the gym more often.
Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine sit on a table during a distribution Dec. 31 at Esports Stadium Arlington. The vaccine requires two doses administered 28 days apart.
Arlington AMR paramedic Selena Schmidt administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Duncanville resident Tamara Lewis on Dec. 31 at Esports Stadium Arlington. Lewis waited in line with her sister Wanda Lewis to receive the vaccination.
A member of the Arlington Fire Department fills a syringe with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a distribution Dec. 31 at Esports Stadium Arlington. About 300 people were administered the vaccine on Thursday.
Dozens of people wait in the rain at the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution Dec. 31 at Esports Stadium Arlington. The city of Arlington was expected to distribute about 300 doses of the vaccine, the last of its initial disbursement.
Syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rest on a table during a vaccine distribution Dec. 31 at Esports Stadium Arlington. Arlington Fire Dept. administered about 300 doses of the vaccine. 
Larry Thompson, Arlington AMR intermediate EMT, left, poses for a selfie with Mansfield resident Carissa Tucker during a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution Dec. 31 at Esports Stadium Arlington. Tucker asked for the photo after Thompson administered the vaccine to her.
A member of the Arlington Fire Department displays a COVID-19 vaccination record card at a distribution Dec. 31 at Esports Stadium Arlington. The card contains information about the type of vaccine administered and location. 
