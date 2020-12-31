Photos: Hundreds wait in cold, rain for COVID-19 vaccines in Arlington

The Arlington Fire Department administered the final Moderna COVID-19 doses from its initial allotment of 3,000 Thursday at Esports Stadium Arlington. Hundreds of people waited in the rainy and cold weather for a chance to receive the vaccine. By 10 a.m. the site had vaccinated about 300 people and used all 3,000 doses it received from the state.
