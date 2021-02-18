Photos: Hundreds of cars line up for emergency Tarrant Area Food Bank distribution

Members of the Texas Army National Guard load food into the back of a snow-covered truck during an emergency food box distribution Feb. 18 outside Tarrant Area Food Bank’s Morris Foundation Distribution Center in Fort Worth. Families received a 25-30 pound box of nonperishable food along with milk, bread and other essential foods.
Hundreds of cars wait in line for an emergency food distribution Feb. 18 outside Tarrant Area Food Bank’s Morris Foundation Distribution Center in Fort Worth. The food bank was expecting to feed 1,000 families during the distribution.
Volunteer coordinator Debbie Gormley moves jars of peanut butter to be packaged Feb. 18 at Tarrant Area Food Bank’s Morris Foundation Distribution Center in Fort Worth. Gormley said there were about four volunteers packaging food along with several staff members.
Quinton Tucker, Tarrant Area Food Bank driver, moves a pallet of bread during an emergency food box distribution Feb. 18 outside Tarrant Area Food Bank’s Morris Foundation Distribution Center in Fort Worth. Families in need received a variety of foods including spaghetti, sauce and cereal.
Members of the Texas Army National Guard load milk and bread into a truck during an emergency food box distribution Feb. 18 outside Tarrant Area Food Bank’s Morris Foundation Distribution Center in Fort Worth. The site had two lanes open for loading vehicles with food.
Vehicles wait in line to receive food during an emergency food box distribution Feb. 18 outside Tarrant Area Food Bank’s Morris Foundation Distribution Center in Fort Worth. Several lanes of traffic filled the nearby street and parking lot.
Cans of pasta sauce wait to be packaged Feb. 18 at Tarrant Area Food Bank’s Morris Foundation Distribution Center in Fort Worth. Each family received a box with about 30 pounds of nonperishable food along with milk and bread.
Susan Barker, community nutrition program coordinator, unboxes cereal Feb. 18 at Tarrant Area Food Bank’s Morris Foundation Distribution Center in Fort Worth. Thursday marked the first time a distribution event had been held at the food bank’s distribution center.
A staff member walks through a warehouse Feb. 18 at Tarrant Area Food Bank’s Morris Foundation Distribution Center in Fort Worth. The food bank is planning three distributions at Herman Clark Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.