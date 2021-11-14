The UTA dance team performs as confetti falls down during the Homecoming Street Festival on Nov. 13 outside of College Park Center. The day was filled with other Homecoming events including a 5K race and a parade.
Homecoming king and queen stand with interim President Teik Lim on Nov. 13 at College Park Center. The Homecoming queen was Thaiss Loaeza, criminal justice and Spanish junior, and the king was social work senior Zachary Sanso.
Nursing sophomore Abigail Peters, left, shares a ride with nursing junior Sarah Esayas during the Homecoming Street Festival on Nov. 13 on Spaniolo Drive. The theme for this year's parade was “Mavericks are out of this World.”
Floats by student organizations and departments line up before the Homecoming Parade on Nov. 13 on Spaniolo Drive. City Mayor Jim Ross, interim President Teik Lim and the 2021 Homecoming Court could be seen on their individual parade floats.
Members of the Korean Culture Association perform a dance routine for the crowd during the Homecoming Parade on Nov. 13 on Spaniolo Drive. Parade participants could enter into categories such as float, golf cart, novelty, walking entry and band.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.