Homecoming festivities return to UTA after being postponed due to the pandemic

The UTA dance team performs as confetti falls down during the Homecoming Street Festival on Nov. 13 outside of College Park Center. The day was filled with other Homecoming events including a 5K race and a parade.

Faculty, staff, students and alumni filled campus as Homecoming events took place Saturday. The events included the Homecoming 5K, Homecoming Street Festival, Homecoming Parade and basketball games.

During the men's basketball game, the Homecoming king and queen were revealed. 

After the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the way Homecoming events took place last year, this year all events were in-person. 

Runners take off at the Homecoming 5K on Nov. 13 outside of the Maverick Activities Center. Proceeds from the event benefited the Emergency Assistance Fund.
Runners finish the last strip of the Homecoming 5K on Nov. 13 outside of the Maverick Activities Center. All participants received a free T-shirt.
Branson Gurley, North Richland Hills resident, finishes the Homecoming 5K on Nov. 13 outside of the Maverick Activities Center. Gurley said he has grown to enjoy the physical challenge a 5K brings. 
UTA Wranglers cheer at the Homecoming 5K on Nov. 13 outside of the Maverick Activities Center. The spirit group show their Maverick pride by wearing orange and blue striped overalls.
Interim President Teik Lim shakes hands with 2021 Homecoming king Zachary Sanso on Nov. 13 at College Park Center. Students voted for king and queen during online and in-person campus elections. 
Homecoming king and queen stand with interim President Teik Lim on Nov. 13 at College Park Center. The Homecoming queen was Thaiss Loaeza, criminal justice and Spanish junior, and the king was social work senior Zachary Sanso. 
Parade participants wave to attendees during the Homecoming Parade on Nov. 13 on Spaniolo Drive. Floats were decorated with different themes such as video games, outer space and cultural décor. 
Attendees cheer during the Homecoming Parade on Nov. 13 on Spaniolo Drive. A street festival took place before the parade.
Nursing sophomore Abigail Peters, left, shares a ride with nursing junior Sarah Esayas during the Homecoming Street Festival on Nov. 13 on Spaniolo Drive. The theme for this year's parade was “Mavericks are out of this World.”
Floats by student organizations and departments line up before the Homecoming Parade on Nov. 13 on Spaniolo Drive. City Mayor Jim Ross, interim President Teik Lim and the 2021 Homecoming Court could be seen on their individual parade floats. 
Street performers juggle for the crowd during the Homecoming Street Festival on Nov. 13 on Spaniolo Drive. Several street performers and entertainers participated in the festival and parade. 
Members of the Korean Culture Association perform a dance routine for the crowd during the Homecoming Parade on Nov. 13 on Spaniolo Drive. Parade participants could enter into categories such as float, golf cart, novelty, walking entry and band.
Attendees watch the parade floats pass by during the Homecoming Parade on Nov. 13 on Spaniolo Drive. The parade included floats, marching bands, special guests and decorated golf carts.
The UTA Wranglers walk in the Homecoming Parade on Nov. 13 on Spaniolo Drive. All parade entries were pre-approved by the Parade Review Committee.
