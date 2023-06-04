 Skip to main content
Photos: Globe Life Field offers excitement outside of the game

Dallas resident Jack Tatum, 6, hugs his brothers during their first Texas Rangers game against the Seattle Mariners on June 2 at Globe Life Field. The kids attended the game with their grandparents. 

From die-hard fans to those who got dragged along, Globe Life Field has become a place for all ages, solidifying baseball as America's favorite pastime.

The Texas Rangers won against the Seattle Mariners, 2-0, on June 2 at Globe Life Field.

It was a pitchers’ duel in Friday’s match as both teams struggled to get the scoring going. It took into the sixth inning for a sacrifice fly by Rangers first basemen Nathaniel Lowe to open the scoring on the night. From there, the Rangers were able to score one more run and hold the Mariners in the first game of their three game series between the teams.

Outside the field's action, the concourse was bustling as fans lined up for food stands, browsed merchandise and pored over decades of Rangers history.

Fans pass through the concourse during the Texas Rangers game against the Seattle Mariners on June 2 at Globe Life Field. Fans prior to the game can buy merchandise or concessions throughout the ballpark
Fans reach out for a baseball during the Texas Rangers game against the Seattle Mariners on June 2 at Globe Life Field. Fans can enter the stadium early prior to first pitch to watch batting practice and attempt to catch balls.
A kid bites her father’s shirt during the Texas Rangers game against the Seattle Mariners on June 2 at Globe Life Field. Fans began entering the stadium at 5 p.m. 
Arlington resident Karen Atchison, center, sits with her daughter Taylor, 2, and son Hunter, 8, during the Texas Rangers game against the Seattle Mariners on June 2 at Globe Life Field. The family brought Taylor to her first game after not attending in a while.
Former Texas Rangers Adrián Beltré and Iván Rodríguez bobbleheads sit on display during the Texas Rangers game against Seattle Mariners on June 2 at Globe Life Field. Throughout the concourse, fans can interact with or take pictures with art throughout the stadium.
Springtown resident Dylan Savage, 4, builds a themed bear during the Texas Rangers game against the Seattle Mariners on June 2 at Globe Life Field. The package included a drawstring bag, the bear, a heart, stuffing and a jersey.
Two children look onto the field during the Texas Rangers game against the Seattle Mariners on June 2 at Globe Life Field. Gates opened two hours early for fans to be able to explore and enjoy the ballpark prior to the first pitch.
Rangers bobbleheads look at fans passing through the concourse during the Texas Rangers game against Seattle Mariners on June 2 at Globe Life Field. Memorabilia, murals and timelines decorated the stadium.
Fans wait in line to buy a customized jersey during the Texas Rangers game against the Seattle Mariners on June 2 at Globe Life Field. The mechanical racks have various jersey colorways.
A young fan holds an ice cream cap in her mouth during the Texas Rangers game against the Seattle Mariners on June 2 at Globe Life Field. Fans were given pennants upon entry.

