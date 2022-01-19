Photos: Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo rides again after 2021's cancellation

Ennis, Texas, resident Christopher Nicholson, 17, sleeps on his cow, Fast Break, on Jan. 14 at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Nicholson has been showing cows for four years, and he said he usually sleeps on his cow at the Stock Show because he stays up late and gets up early. 

 

Rodeo and animal lovers return to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo after it was canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19. 

Cows, longhorns, goats, horses and other animals arrive throughout the day to multiple barns from trailers. The animals bathe in showers before moving to their designated pens for the stock show competition. 

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo continues through Feb. 5.  

Photos: Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo rides again after 2021's cancellation

Collinsville, Oklahoma resident Halle Hance, 17, leads her cow from the trailer Jan. 14 at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. The show kicks off with the "Best of the West" Ranch Rodeo at 7:30 pm. 
Photos: Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo rides again after 2021's cancellation

Fredericksburg, Texas, resident Allora Leonerd, 17, harnesses her horse before the horse show Jan. 14 at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. The stock show includes horse riding and several other animal competitions. 

 
Photos: Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo rides again after 2021's cancellation

Leesburg, Texas, resident Emma Allen, 16, left, and Scroggins, Texas, resident Hillary Davis, 28, hang up curtains on the gate Jan. 14 at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Davis came with Allen to help prepare for the Stock Show. 
Photos: Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo rides again after 2021's cancellation

Fort Worth residents Albert Chase, 62, and Dana Chase, 56, walk alongside the goat pens Jan. 14 at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Dana Chase said she has been coming to the stock show every year since she was a child. 
Photos: Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo rides again after 2021's cancellation

Pilot Point, Texas, resident Josh Briggs, 21, rides his horse through Cowtown Coliseum on Jan. 14 at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. The Stock Show and Rodeo returned in 2022 after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. 

 
Photos: Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo rides again after 2021's cancellation

A calf rests on the ground in the barn Jan. 14 at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. The show runs through Feb. 5. 
Photos: Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo rides again after 2021's cancellation

Longhorns stand tied to a post outside the barns Jan. 14 at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Animals were unloaded from trailers and bathed before being stationed in their pens. 
Photos: Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo rides again after 2021's cancellation

Burleson, Texas, resident Ashleigh Fullerton, 13, bathes her cow Jan. 14 at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Fullerton has two dairy heifers at the stock show. 

 
Photos: Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo rides again after 2021's cancellation

Stephenville, Texas, residents Beth Tanner, 62, and Greg Tanner, 60, lead their longhorn cow, American-Made, from their trailer Jan. 14 at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. The Tanners have been in the cattle business since 2003. 

 
Photos: Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo rides again after 2021's cancellation

Chandler, Arizona resident Dennis Lindquist, 80, organizes wallets Jan 14. at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. This is Lindquist's 30th year at the Stock Show working for his son's company. 
Photos: Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo rides again after 2021's cancellation

Fort Worth resident Raul Garcia, 21, steams cowboy hats Jan 14. at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Garcia's stand specializes in customized cowboy hats. 
Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments