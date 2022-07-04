Anticipation spread as attendees lined up their chairs and picnic tables during the Light Up Arlington event July 3 in downtown Arlington. People of all ages interacted with performers and vendors.

The city hosted a 20-minute firework display to celebrate Independence Day. Before the show, food trucks lined the streets, and the event offered live music playing on four stages, various kid-friendly activities such as face painting and a bubble bus.

With a large variety of vendors, attendees ate their pick of snow cones, barbeque, various desserts, pizza and more as they awaited the firework show.

@MarilynSchoneb1 @trinhvchristine

photo-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu