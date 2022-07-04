Fireworks light up Arlington’s sky to celebrate Fourth of July

Fireworks fly over City Tower during the annual Light Up Arlington event July 3 in downtown Arlington. The event organizers predicted the event may attract 50,000 to 60,000 attendees. 

Anticipation spread as attendees lined up their chairs and picnic tables during the Light Up Arlington event July 3 in downtown Arlington. People of all ages interacted with performers and vendors.

The city hosted a 20-minute firework display to celebrate Independence Day. Before the show, food trucks lined the streets, and the event offered live music playing on four stages, various kid-friendly activities such as face painting and a bubble bus.

With a large variety of vendors, attendees ate their pick of snow cones, barbeque, various desserts, pizza and more as they awaited the firework show.

Fireworks light up Arlington’s sky to celebrate Fourth of July

Attendees celebrate Independence Day at Levitt Pavilion during the annual Light Up Arlington event July 3 in downtown Arlington. Bands performed on four different stages. 
Fireworks light up Arlington's sky to celebrate Fourth of July

Attendees stand for the national anthem during the annual Light Up Arlington event July 3 in downtown Arlington. The event, which was free to the public, included activities and food for adults and children.
Fireworks light up Arlington's sky to celebrate Fourth of July

Fireworks light up the sky during the annual Light Up Arlington event July 3 in downtown Arlington. The firework show began at 9:50 p.m. and concluded after 20 minutes.
Fireworks light up Arlington's sky to celebrate Fourth of July

Arlington resident Richard Flores, 61, holds his daughter Millie Flores, 1, while watching bubbles during the annual Light Up Arlington on July 3 in downtown Arlington. This was Flores and his family’s first year at the event, and they plan on attending annually.
Fireworks light up Arlington's sky to celebrate Fourth of July

Fireworks fire off over City Tower during the Light Up Arlington event July 3 in downtown Arlington. Many attendees camped out early with lawn chairs and coolers while waiting for the fireworks to start.
Fireworks light up Arlington's sky to celebrate Fourth of July

Toy booth vendors sell to attendees during the Light Up Arlington event July 3 in downtown Arlington. The event held performances and entertainment from Levitt Pavilion all the way to Grease Monkey Burger Shop and Social Club.
Fireworks light up Arlington's sky to celebrate Fourth of July

Fireworks go off over City Tower during the Light Up Arlington event July 3 in downtown Arlington. The event also hosted face painting, a bubble bus and four stages for performers.
Fireworks light up Arlington's sky to celebrate Fourth of July

Fireworks light up the sky during the Light Up Arlington event July 3 in downtown Arlington. Over the span of the 20 minute show, fireworks in various shades of red, blue, orange, purple, green and yellow displayed across downtown.
Fireworks light up Arlington's sky to celebrate Fourth of July

Attendees sit and listen to performers during the Light Up Arlington event July 3 in downtown Arlington. The event included some of the top musicians in the Metroplex across four separate stages.
Fireworks light up Arlington's sky to celebrate Fourth of July

Fireworks explode in the sky during the Light Up Arlington event July 3 in Downtown Arlington. The event spanned across 57 acres surrounding City Hall and the George W. Hawkes Downtown Library.

@MarilynSchoneb1 @trinhvchristine

photo-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments