Attendees stand for the national anthem during the annual Light Up Arlington event July 3 in downtown Arlington. The event, which was free to the public, included activities and food for adults and children.
Arlington resident Richard Flores, 61, holds his daughter Millie Flores, 1, while watching bubbles during the annual Light Up Arlington on July 3 in downtown Arlington. This was Flores and his family’s first year at the event, and they plan on attending annually.
Fireworks fire off over City Tower during the Light Up Arlington event July 3 in downtown Arlington. Many attendees camped out early with lawn chairs and coolers while waiting for the fireworks to start.
Toy booth vendors sell to attendees during the Light Up Arlington event July 3 in downtown Arlington. The event held performances and entertainment from Levitt Pavilion all the way to Grease Monkey Burger Shop and Social Club.
Fireworks light up the sky during the Light Up Arlington event July 3 in downtown Arlington. Over the span of the 20 minute show, fireworks in various shades of red, blue, orange, purple, green and yellow displayed across downtown.
Anticipation spread as attendees lined up their chairs and picnic tables during the Light Up Arlington event July 3 in downtown Arlington. People of all ages interacted with performers and vendors.
The city hosted a 20-minute firework display to celebrate Independence Day. Before the show, food trucks lined the streets, and the event offered live music playing on four stages, various kid-friendly activities such as face painting and a bubble bus.
With a large variety of vendors, attendees ate their pick of snow cones, barbeque, various desserts, pizza and more as they awaited the firework show.
We want 3 full time team members
with well developed communication, logic and math skills.
Our team helps our clients find out what people think,
and help political campaigns and nonprofits
raise money and find supporters.
You'll help clients from our friendly offices at
1527 South Cooper Street, Arlington TX 76010
(2 blocks from UTA!).
We also want you to be part of the fast growing group
creating and testing a new social reality game we call Blight vs Light.
Call 817-855-3427 or email us at hiring@texttosurvey.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.