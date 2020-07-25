You are the owner of this article.
Photos: Fans flock to Texas Live to watch Texas Rangers' crowd-less opening day

Baseball fans gathered at Texas Live to watch a fan-less Globe Life Field host the Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies play on opening day. The new Rangers ballpark was set to open in March, but the coronavirus outbreak delayed the opening.

A Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs food truck sold state fair favorites to fans as they watched the game on large screens throughout the entertainment venue. Several restaurants inside Texas Live also hosted fans for the first day of baseball in the 1.2 billion dollar baseball stadium.

Fans watch the Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies play during opening day July 24  at Texas Live in Arlington. Texas Live showed the game on several large screens throughout the venue for fans to watch the game.
People wait in line for the Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs food truck outside Texas Live for the Texas Rangers opening day July 24 in Arlington. Fans watched the first game of the 2020 season on large screens outside Texas Live.
Crowley resident Claudia Borunda, left, and Arlington resident Kelly Walsh cheer as a run is scored during opening day of the Texas Rangers on July 24 at Texas Live in Arlington. Fans of the Texas Rangers packed the venue to watch the first game of the season as the stadium was closed due to COVID-19.
A group of children peers through the windows of Globe Life Field during Texas Rangers opening day July 24 in Arlington. The 1.2 billion dollar stadium was scheduled to open in March, but the baseball season was delayed due to COVID-19.
People stand in line for the Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs food truck during opening day of the Texas Rangers on July 24 at Texas Live in Arlington. Restaurants inside Texas Live were open for fans to dine as they watched the game.
Patrons sit outside to watch the game between the Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies on opening day July 24 at Texas Live in Arlington. Fans gathered at the entertainment venue to celebrate the first game of the season.
Arlington resident Darrell Stracener, left, leads his grandchildren Liam Whitehead, center, and Levi Whitehead through a fountain outside Globe Life Field during opening day of the Texas Rangers on July 24 in Arlington. Stracener said his grandkids had fun running through the water.
The former home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Park, is seen in the reflection of Globe Life Field on July 24 in Arlington. The Rangers opened their new home with a 1-0 win over the Colorado Rockies after a delayed start to the season.
Members of the Texas Rangers can be seen inside Globe Life Field as a reflection shows fans outside during opening day July 24 at Texas Live in Arlington. Major League Baseball decided to open the season without fans to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Smoke falls from the ceiling of Texas Live as fans celebrate the first run scored during opening day of the Texas Rangers on July 24 in Arlington. Fans watched the first game of the season on large screens inside the entertainment venue while the actual game was played next door inside Globe Life Field.
