Photos: Fans flock to Texas Live to watch Texas Rangers' crowd-less opening day

Baseball fans gathered at Texas Live to watch a fan-less Globe Life Field host the Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies play on opening day. The new Rangers ballpark was set to open in March, but the coronavirus outbreak delayed the opening.
A Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs food truck sold state fair favorites to fans as they watched the game on large screens throughout the entertainment venue. Several restaurants inside Texas Live also hosted fans for the first day of baseball in the 1.2 billion dollar baseball stadium.
