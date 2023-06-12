 Skip to main content
Photos: Fandoms assemble over costumes and comics at Fan Expo Dallas

Allen resident Ray Smith, 14, poses as Huā Chéng from the show, “Heaven Official’s Blessing” during Fan Expo Dallas June 10 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas. At last year’s event, Smith met people dressed in outfits similar to theirs and planned to meet with them again this year.

From a one-foot Elsa to a six-foot Ryuk from “Death Note,” cosplayers assembled in handmade and store-bought costumes at Fan Expo Dallas June 9 through 11.

Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas hosted the three-day event, providing cosplayers and artists alike a place to celebrate and meet characters from their favorite fandoms.

“I love cons; they’re super fun,” Dallas resident Miranda Wagoner, 16, said. “They’re the one time of year you can wear the most ridiculous thing.”

Plano resident Natalie Logowski, 7, dressed up as Princess Leia during Fan Expo Dallas June 10 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas. Logowski has attended the event since she was in kindergarten, and said she enjoys seeing all of the different characters and princesses.
Flower Mound resident Dish Kovalyova, 15, poses as Sundrop from the video game Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach during Fan Expo Dallas June 10 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas. Kovalyova created the costume with their grandmother.
Houston resident Destinee Bailey, 23, poses as the DC character Poison Ivy during Fan Expo Dallas June 10 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas. Bailey began making her costume in January.
Grand Prairie resident Evelyn Fazal Din, 9, is told the next line of a song during Fan Expo Dallas June 10 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas. Fazal Din was challenged to sing Ursula’s “Poor Unfortunate Soul” at the convention’s Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Disney Edition sing-along contest.
Attendees wander through walls of shirts during Fan Expo Dallas June 10 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas. The center hosted over 600 booths selling comics, legos, art, merchandise and hundreds of themed items.
Aledo resident Rebecca Tschoepe, 15, cosplayed as Hawks from “My Hero Academia” during Fan Expo Dallas June 10 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas. Tschoepe’s custom-made costume was pieced together throughout the year.
Dallas residents Anna-Maria Clardy, 32, and Smauggie, 7, pose as Daenerys and Drogon from the show “Game of Thrones'' during Fan Expo Dallas June 10 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas. This is Clardy’s second year and Smauggie’s first year at the convention.
Cosplayers take photos on decorated sets during Fan Expo Dallas June 10 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas. Five free backdrops were set for attendees to pose in their outfits.
Killeen resident Eriel Lopez, 22, poses as the Star Wars character Darth Talon during Fan Expo Dallas June 10 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas. This was Lopez’s first time at the convention.
Dallas resident Miranda Wagoner, 16, created a Korok costume from the Legend of Zelda series for Fan Expo Dallas June 10 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas. For her homemade costume, she used art supplies and her dad’s old cane for her parasol.
Oklahoma resident Millie Pham, 10, dressed up as Diona from Genshin Impact during Fan Expo Dallas June 10 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas. Pham said her favorite part of the expo was seeing all of the different cosplayers.
