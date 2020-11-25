Photos: EF2 tornado in Arlington leaves roof damage, collapsed buildings in its wake

A resident exits with his belongings at the Waterdance apartments following a tornado the previous night in Arlington. Some residents were allowed to be escorted to their residence by apartment complex staff Nov. 25.
The roof of a building sits on several cars after being pulled off during a tornado the previous night at the Waterdance apartments on Nov. 25 in Arlington. Crews were beginning to place fencing and clean up the damage.
An air conditioning unit along with other debris sits on the ground Nov. 25 after a tornado the previous night in Arlington. City of Arlington crews worked to clear Pioneer Parkway of downed trees and other damage.
City of Arlington street crew members work to clear downed branches and other debris Nov. 25 along Pioneer Parkway after a tornado moved through the previous night in Arlington. Damage was visible at several apartment complexes including the Mirage apartments.
The sun peeks through an exposed building Nov. 25 after the roof was pulled off during a tornado the previous night in Arlington. There was roof damage to several buildings at the Waterdance apartments as well as the Mirage apartments along Pioneer Parkway.
Arlington residents Kobe Bennett, left, and his father William Simmons wait outside their apartment following an EF2 tornado Nov. 24 in Arlington. Bennett said he made a split second decision to climb underneath his bed when he noticed the roof was being peeled off the building.
The roof of an apartment building at the Waterdance apartments sits in the courtyard after being peeled off during an EF2 tornado Nov. 24 in Arlington. Police and firefighters responded to multiple reports of collapsed buildings in several locations.
A vehicle sits underneath a pile of debris after a partial roof collapse at a Burger Box following an EF2 tornado Nov. 24 in Arlington. The vehicle was occupied when the awning collapsed, but the people inside were not injured.
Debris fills the parking lot and Cooper Street outside a Burger Box following an EF2 tornado Nov. 24 in Arlington. Part of the roof and awning at the Burger Box collapsed on two cars that were occupied in the drive thru, but no injuries were reported.
A damaged building is marked off with caution tape at the Waterdance Apartments following a storm Nov. 24 in Arlington. Police are assisting the fire department with damages including various roof collapses on some structures.
An EF2 tornado moved through central Arlington Tuesday night damaging several businesses and residences. Arlington Police and firefighters reported to multiple reports of collapsed buildings and roof damage.
Crews were out Wednesday morning to survey the damage and clean debris from the storm. The American Red Cross will be assisting residents displaced by damage at the Waterdance apartments, Mirage apartments and Garden Park apartments, according to the City of Arlington.
