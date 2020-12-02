Photos: Downtown Arlington commissions spray paint mural for Arlington Music Hall

Muralist Mariell Guzman grabs a nozzle while painting a mural Dec. 2 outside Arlington Music Hall. Guzman paints murals around the Metroplex and incorporates multiple colors into her work.
Photo by Elias Valverde II
Multidisciplinary artist Mariell Guzman spray-painted a new mural on the side of Arlington Music Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
Guzman was commissioned by Downtown Arlington to paint a mural that draws on Texas' cowboy culture and country music.
Garret Martin, digital media and programming consultant, said Arlington Music Hall has a historically strong country culture and Downtown Arlington wanted a mural that paid tribute to that.
Local band Artemis Funk played music while several people stopped to watch and take photos as Guzman worked.
Guzman said it's important to have art that people can feel connected to, touch and be a part of.
"I love the idea that a mural is finished whenever a viewer comes and interacts with it and becomes part of it and takes a photo with it," she said.
Muralist Mariell Guzman spray-paints a mural Dec. 2 outside Arlington Music Hall. Guzman said spray paint is very intense and everything has to be precise.
Photo by Elias Valverde II
Spray paint cans sit on the sidewalk during a mural painting Dec. 2 outside Arlington Music Hall. Muralist Mariell Guzman uses lots of color in her murals after growing up in Mexico.
Photo by Elias Valverde II
Artemis Funk plays as muralist Mariell Guzman paints a mural Dec. 2 outside Arlington Music Hall. Several people sat and watched as Guzman worked on the mural, taking photos as she progressed on the art piece.
Photo by Elias Valverde II
Muralist Mariell Guzman adds paint to a mural Dec. 2 outside Arlington Music Hall. Guzman studied studio art at the University of Texas at Austin and began painting murals three years ago.
Photo by Elias Valverde II
Guitarist Patrick Pombuena performs during a mural painting Dec. 2 outside Arlington Music Hall. The band Artemis Funk performed while muralist Mariell Guzman painted.
Photo by Elias Valverde II
Muralist Mariell Guzman climbs down a ladder while spray painting a mural Dec. 2 outside Arlington Music Hall. Guzman said she wants the piece to look vibrant and bring joy to the people who visit it.
Photo by Elias Valverde II
