Photos: Dallas Wings lose at home 87-77 to the Washington Mystics

Red Oak residents Ricky Gates, 62, left, and Sandra Gates, 52, cheer during a Dallas Wings game on July 28 at College Park Center. The Gates have attended a variety of basketball games for the past five years as season ticket holders.

 Photo by Christine Vo

The Dallas Wings fell to the Washington Mystics 87-77 on July 28 at College Park Center. With the loss, the Wings fall 12-16 on the season.

McCowen was the leading scorer with 27 points and made nine of her 11 shots.

The Wings will compete against Chicago Sky at 8 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale shoots a basket during a game against Washington Mystics on July 28 at College Park Center. She finished with 19 points and made six of her 17 shots.
Arlington resident Trey Goodyear, 12, right and Owen Geter, 11, cheer dcheer during a Dallas Wings game on July 28 at College Park Center. Goodyear and Gater came out for the autograph signing after the game.
Fort Worth resident Kelsi Milam, 5, center, waits among other fans for autographs after the game against Washington Mystics on July 28 at College Park Center. Fans were provided with a Dallas Wings poster to collect their signatures.
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale signs a poster for fans after the game against Washington Mystics on July 28 at College Park Center. Fans waited to get autographs from Arike Ogunbowale, Tyasha Harris and Veronica Burton.
Dallas Wings guard Marina Mabrey shoots a layup during a game against Washington Mystics on July 28 at College Park Center. She missed 12 of her 15 shots and turned the ball over three times.
North Richland Hills resident Katherine Knapp, 30, holds up her sign cheer during a Dallas Wings game on July 28 at College Park Center. Knapp loves basketball and attends as a season ticket holder.
Dallas Wings players run across the court during a game against Washington Mystics on July 28 at College Park Center. The Dallas Wings fell short with a final score of 77-87 against the Mystics.
Fort Worth residents, the Milam sisters, waved their handmade posters during a Dallas Wings game on July 28 at College Park Center. The sisters made their posters previous to the game in their parent's office.
Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray celebrates a basket during a game against Washington Mystics on July 28 at College Park Center. She finished with 12 points, making it the fourth time in five games she has scored in double-figures.
