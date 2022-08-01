Photos: Dallas Wings lose at home 87-77 to the Washington Mystics

Red Oak residents Ricky Gates, 62, left, and Sandra Gates, 52, cheer during a Dallas Wings game on July 28 at College Park Center. The Gates have attended a variety of basketball games for the past five years as season ticket holders.
Arlington resident Trey Goodyear, 12, right and Owen Geter, 11, cheer dcheer during a Dallas Wings game on July 28 at College Park Center. Goodyear and Gater came out for the autograph signing after the game.
Fort Worth resident Kelsi Milam, 5, center, waits among other fans for autographs after the game against Washington Mystics on July 28 at College Park Center. Fans were provided with a Dallas Wings poster to collect their signatures.
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale signs a poster for fans after the game against Washington Mystics on July 28 at College Park Center. Fans waited to get autographs from Arike Ogunbowale, Tyasha Harris and Veronica Burton.
Fort Worth residents, the Milam sisters, waved their handmade posters during a Dallas Wings game on July 28 at College Park Center. The sisters made their posters previous to the game in their parent's office.
Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray celebrates a basket during a game against Washington Mystics on July 28 at College Park Center. She finished with 12 points, making it the fourth time in five games she has scored in double-figures.
