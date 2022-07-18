Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan, left, forward Isabelle Harrison, center, and guard Tyasha Harris cheer after a teammate scores during a game against Chicago Sky on July 16 at College Park Center. The team lost 89-81.
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, left, guard Veronica Burton, center, and forward Awak Kuier laugh at a video playing overhead before a game against Chicago Sky on July 16 at College Park Center. The jumbotron shows videos and edits of the team to hype up the crowd before the game.
Dallas Wings guard Marina Mabrey, left, and forward Kayla Thornton, right, help center Teaira McCowan up after a fall during a game against Chicago Sky on July 16 at College Park Center. The game lasted for an hour and 58 minutes.
We want 3 full time team members
with well developed communication, logic and math skills.
Our team helps our clients find out what people think,
and help political campaigns and nonprofits
raise money and find supporters.
You'll help clients from our friendly offices at
1527 South Cooper Street, Arlington TX 76010
(2 blocks from UTA!).
We also want you to be part of the fast growing group
creating and testing a new social reality game we call Blight vs Light.
Call 817-855-3427 or email us at hiring@texttosurvey.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.