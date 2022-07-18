Dallas Wings fall 89-81 to the Chicago Sky

Dallas Wings mascot, Lightning, runs the team's flag before a game against Chicago Sky on July 16 at College Park Center. The mascot made her debut May 20, 2017.

 Photo by Marilyn Schoneboom

The Dallas Wings fell to the Chicago Sky 89-81 on July 16 at College Park Center, falling to seventh place in the Women’s National Basketball Association standings as a result.

Guard Marina Mabrey was the lead scorer, claiming 22 out of 81 points.

The Wings will have a rematch against the Chicago Sky at 7 p.m. Friday.

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale guards the ball during a game against Chicago Sky on July 16 at College Park Center. She finished the game with 15 points and made four of her 16 shots.
Dallas Wings forward Awak Kuier goes to shoot the ball during a game against Chicago Sky on July 16 at College Park Center. It was one of her two shots made in the game.
Dallas Wings coach Vickie Johnson yells out to players during a game against Chicago Sky on July 16 at College Park Center. The Wings fell to 11-14 with the loss.
Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan, left, forward Isabelle Harrison, center, and guard Tyasha Harris cheer after a teammate scores during a game against Chicago Sky on July 16 at College Park Center. The team lost 89-81.
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, left, guard Veronica Burton, center, and forward Awak Kuier laugh at a video playing overhead before a game against Chicago Sky on July 16 at College Park Center. The jumbotron shows videos and edits of the team to hype up the crowd before the game.
Dallas Wings guard Marina Mabrey, left, and forward Kayla Thornton, right, help center Teaira McCowan up after a fall during a game against Chicago Sky on July 16 at College Park Center. The game lasted for an hour and 58 minutes.
Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray runs the ball during a game against Chicago Sky on July 16 at College Park Center. Gray scored 14 of the team’s 81 points.
