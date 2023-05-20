 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photos: Dallas Wings defeat Atlanta Dream during season opener

Photos: Dallas Wings defeat Atlanta Dream during season opener

Fans rejoice as the final buzzer goes off during a game against Atlanta Dream on May 20 at College Park Center. The game was the first home game of the season as well as the first win. 

Excitement, nerves and victory filled the arena as the Dallas Wings held off the Atlanta Dream, 85-78, May 20 at College Park Center. Saturday’s win was the first regular season game of the Wings’ 2023 WNBA season.

The team faces a new standard after qualifying for last season's playoffs. Fans gathered and packed College Park to cheer on the local team as they looked to start the season off with a win under new head coach Latricia Trammell, who picked up her first win as a WNBA head coach.

The Wings gave fans a show as they dominated the first half, holding a 17-point lead at one point over the Atlanta Dream. Guard Arike Ogunbowale led the team in scoring with 27 points, her teammates were not far behind as forward Satou Sabally had 25 points and forward Natasha Howard had 20 points.

The Wings look ahead to their next game at 9 p.m. May 26 against the Seattle Storm in Seattle.

@RonaldoBolanos_

photo-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Photos: Dallas Wings defeat Atlanta Dream during season opener

Dallas Wings mascot, Lighting, waves a flag before a game against Atlanta Dream on May 20 at College Park Center. It was the season home opener.
Photos: Dallas Wings defeat Atlanta Dream during season opener

Guard Crystal Dangerfield drives down the court during a game against Atlanta Dream on May 20 at College Park Center. Dangerfield had four rebounds.
Photos: Dallas Wings defeat Atlanta Dream during season opener

Arike Ogunbowale weaves and powers through opponents during a game against Atlanta Dream on May 20 at College Park Center. Along with scoring 27 points, Ogunbowale had four rebounds and one assist.
Photos: Dallas Wings defeat Atlanta Dream during season opener

Guard Arike Ogunbowale takes a shot as the crowd looks on during a game against Atlanta Dream on May 20 at College Park Center. The Wings will go on to play the Seattle Storm May 26.
Photos: Dallas Wings defeat Atlanta Dream during season opener

A fan holds up a Dallas Wings banner in the stands during a game against Atlanta Dream on May 20 at College Park Center. The Wings won 85-78.
Photos: Dallas Wings defeat Atlanta Dream during season opener

Guard Arike Ogunbowale powers through defenders for a layup during a game against Atlanta Dream on May 20 at College Park Center. Ogunbowale played 39 minutes.
Photos: Dallas Wings defeat Atlanta Dream during season opener

Fans call out for free T-shirts during a game against Atlanta Dream on May 20 at College Park Center. The center was filled with 5,588 attendees during the game.
Photos: Dallas Wings defeat Atlanta Dream during season opener

Forward Natasha Howard guards the ball against an opponent during a game against Atlanta Dream on May 20 at College Park Center. Howard scored 20 points.
Photos: Dallas Wings defeat Atlanta Dream during season opener

Guard Arike Ogunbowale celebrates after a basket during a game against Atlanta Dream on May 20 at College Park Center. Ogunbowale scored 27 points.
Load comments