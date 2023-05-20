Photos: Dallas Wings defeat Atlanta Dream during season opener

Excitement, nerves and victory filled the arena as the Dallas Wings held off the Atlanta Dream, 85-78, May 20 at College Park Center. Saturday’s win was the first regular season game of the Wings’ 2023 WNBA season.
The team faces a new standard after qualifying for last season's playoffs. Fans gathered and packed College Park to cheer on the local team as they looked to start the season off with a win under new head coach Latricia Trammell, who picked up her first win as a WNBA head coach.
The Wings gave fans a show as they dominated the first half, holding a 17-point lead at one point over the Atlanta Dream. Guard Arike Ogunbowale led the team in scoring with 27 points, her teammates were not far behind as forward Satou Sabally had 25 points and forward Natasha Howard had 20 points.
The Wings look ahead to their next game at 9 p.m. May 26 against the Seattle Storm in Seattle.
