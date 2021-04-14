Photos: Dallas protest calls for justice following police shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota

Musical theater senior Abby Humphreys raises a sign during a protest against police brutality April 13 in Dallas. Protesters began marching in the streets from the Jack Evans Police Headquarters.

Demonstrators took to the streets of Dallas during a protest against police brutality April 13. The protest was sparked by the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on April 11. 

Protesters occupied several public spaces and blocked multiple intersections throughout the march, shouting and chanting for racial equity and police reform.

Tuesday night's protest comes nearly a year after the highly publicized death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at the hands of Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis police officer. 

Demonstrators line up in front of the Jack Evans Police Headquarters before marching during a protest against police brutality April 13 in Dallas. The protest was sparked by the police shooting of Daunte Wright on April 11 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
Anthropology senior Treasure Willige waves a Black Lives Matter flag during a protest against police brutality April 13 in Dallas. Protesters took to the streets demanding justice for Daunte Wright, a Black male who was killed in Minnesota police custody on April 11.
Dominique Alexander, Next Generation Action Network president, speaks during a protest against police brutality April 13 in Dallas. Founded in 2014, the Next Generation Action Network was established as a platform for the next generation across America, giving a voice to human and civil rights initiatives.
Dominique Alexander, Next Generation Action Network president, speaks during a protest against police brutality April 13 in Dallas. The organization was founded in 2014 to lobby for social change and equality.
Dallas activist Renee White, center left, holds a picture of Marvin Scott III while next to Scott's sister LaChay Batts, center right, during a protest against police brutality April 13 in Dallas. Scott died while in custody at Collin County Jail in March.
Dallas activist Indianna Taylor speaks outside the Jack Evans Police Headquarters during a protest against police brutality April 13 in Dallas. Taylor spoke about how upsetting it is to watch videos of police brutality recorded by police body cameras and bystanders. 
Dallas resident Dashia Miles hangs her head during a protest against police brutality April 13 in Dallas. Miles carried a sign that she has kept since protests began in May 2020. 
