Photos: Cultural organizations show fashion, talent during Global Extravaganza Fashion and Talent Show

Public relations freshman Henry Hernandez dances during the Global Extravaganza Fashion and Talent Show on April 8 in the Bluebonnet Ballroom. Hernandez performed alongside two other members of the Vietnamese Student Association.
Members of the Korean Culture Association perform on stage during the Global Extravaganza Fashion and Talent Show on April 8 in the Bluebonnet Ballroom. The Korean Culture Association celebrates Korean culture on campus.
Art education freshman Emilio Infante Hernandez smiles at the audience during the Global Extravaganza Fashion and Talent Show on April 8 in the Bluebonnet Ballroom. Hernandez wore a traditional costume for Mexico representing La Sociedad Hispánica in the fashion contest.
Tiara Beggs,Korean and dance senior, and other Japanese Culture Society members dance during the Global Extravaganza Fashion and Talent Show on April 8 in the Bluebonnet Ballroom. Beggs and the company danced to newly released songs by K-Pop group ITZY's first Japanese single "Voltage."
Members of the Japanese Culture Society perform during the Global Extravaganza Fashion and Talent Show on April 8 in the Bluebonnet Ballroom. The Japanese Culture Society aims to provide a social atmosphere and allow members to participate in social activities influenced by Japanese culture.
Members of the Korean Culture Association perform during the Global Extravaganza Fashion and Talent Show on April 8 in the Bluebonnet Ballroom. The association performed to several different K-Pop songs.
La Sociedad Hispánica members perform as a mariachi band during the Global Extravaganza Fashion and Talent Show on April 8 in the Bluebonnet Ballroom. Friday marked the end of the International Week at UTA, an event that has been celebrated for the last 45 years.
Students showcase the cultures and traditions represented at UTA during International Week at the Global Extravaganza Fashion and Talent Show on April 8 in the Bluebonnet Ballroom.
From 7 to 9 p.m., the event showcased 11 unique performances, ranging from dances to fashion shows from various student organizations such as La Sociedad Hispánica, the Korean Culture Association and the Japanese Culture Society.
The event began and ended with a performance by La Sociedad Hispánica.
