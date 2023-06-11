Photos: Colors fly with spirits high at Arlington Pride

Drag queen Lady Monroe struts during the 2023 Frank Kent Cadillac Arlington Pride Celebration on June 10 at Levitt Pavilion. Monroe performed to “Tale As Old As Time” and “What Dreams Are Made Of.”
Photo by Christine Vo
With a change of scenery but a familiar flood of color, the HELP Center for LGBT Health & Wellness hosted Arlington’s second pride event on June 10 at Levitt Pavilion.
Last year, the center held the event at its building, but this year saw more food trucks, vendors and drag queens, giving the community a place to celebrate Pride.
“Continue to enjoy yourself, enjoy this moment. These moments we can never have back again,” drag queen Kennedy Davenport said. “So enjoy your time, right now, right in this moment and live, baby.”
Drag queen Kennedy Davenport performs during the 2023 Frank Kent Cadillac Arlington Pride Celebration on June 10 at Levitt Pavilion. Davenport was featured on season eight of America’s Got Talent .
Photo by Mary Abby Goss
A young attendee waves pride flags during the 2023 Frank Kent Cadillac Arlington Pride Celebration on June 10 at Levitt Pavilion. Pride flags lined the venue, and attendees dressed in various colors.
Photo by Christine Vo
Drag queen Lady Monroe dances during the 2023 Frank Kent Cadillac Arlington Pride Celebration on June 10 at Levitt Pavilion. Monroe brought her performance into the audience.
Photo by Mary Abby Goss
Arlington resident Pfeiffer Galloway, 17, cheers with pride flags during the 2023 Frank Kent Cadillac Arlington Pride Celebration on June 10 at Levitt Pavilion. Galloway said the number of people in attendance made them feel loved.
Photo by Christine Vo
Drag queen Kiana Lee starts the show during the 2023 Frank Kent Cadillac Arlington Pride Celebration on June 10 at Levitt Pavilion. Lee began with a performance to the song “This is Me” from The Greatest Showman.
Photo by Mary Abby Goss
Ranger, Texas, resident Peyton Kelly, 14, records a video during the 2023 Frank Kent Cadillac Arlington Pride Celebration on June 10 at Levitt Pavilion. Kelly said events like this show her that she’s not alone.
Photo by Christine Vo
Fans, umbrellas and more are displayed for purchase during the 2023 Frank Kent Cadillac Arlington Pride Celebration on June 10 at Levitt Pavilion. Food trucks and vendors lined the street.
Photo by Mary Abby Goss
Arlington resident Ken Kirby, 24, sings during the 2023 Frank Kent Cadillac Arlington Pride Celebration on June 10 at Levitt Pavilion. This was Arlington’s second-ever LGBTQ+ event.
Photo by Christine Vo
The city’s second annual Pride event was flooded by both members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies alike for a night of food, music, entertainment and a celebration of identity.
