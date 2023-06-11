Photos: Colors fly with spirits high at Arlington Pride

With a change of scenery but a familiar flood of color, the HELP Center for LGBT Health & Wellness hosted Arlington’s second pride event on June 10 at Levitt Pavilion.

Last year, the center held the event at its building, but this year saw more food trucks, vendors and drag queens, giving the community a place to celebrate Pride.

“Continue to enjoy yourself, enjoy this moment. These moments we can never have back again,” drag queen Kennedy Davenport said. “So enjoy your time, right now, right in this moment and live, baby.”

