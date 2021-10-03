Photos: Cartography lecture series returns to UTA for first time since 2018

A 20th century traditional African mask on display at the "Africa Found: Links and Lineage through Art" exhibit Oct. 1 in the Fine Arts Building. The exhibit included different kinds of authentic masks, statues and sculptures from Africa.
History professor Imre Demhardt explains a pre-Columbian globe of Earth to Pranesh Aswath, interim provost and vice president of Academic Affairs, and his wife, Shobha Aswath, at the 12th biennial Virginia Garrett Lectures on the History of Cartography on Oct. 1 in the Central Library. The globe is a model of the Erdapfel globe, which is the oldest surviving terrestrial globe.
Attendees observe the maps on display at Searching for Africa: The Map Collection of Dr. Jack Franke on Oct. 1 in the Central Library. The Special Collections' maps are donated from many benefactors, including Jack Franke.
Alumnus Jack Franke talks with colleagues and attendees at the 12th biennial Virginia Garrett Lectures on the History of Cartography on Oct. 1 in the Central Library. Franke was a keynote speaker at the event.
The Searching for Africa: The Map Collection of Dr. Jack Franke entrance at the 12th biennial Virginia Garrett Lectures on the History of Cartography on Oct. 1 in the Central Library. The map collection included over 180 European prints, maps and illustrated books relating to Africa.
Keynote speaker Jack Franke and San Antonio resident Dianne Garrett Powell are pictured in front of a map of Africa at the 12th biennial Virginia Garrett Lectures on the History of Cartography on Oct. 1 in the Central Library. Powell and Franke both donate maps to the university.
San Antonio resident Dianne Garrett Powell observes antique 20th century African masks at the "Africa Found: Links and Lineage through Art" exhibit Oct. 1 in the Fine Arts Building. Powell's parents, Jenkins and Virginia Garrett, donated significant map and atlas collections to the university.
Sculpture senior Shayna Sutton's art piece "Saartjie" reflects in a mirror at the "Africa Found: Links and Lineage through Art" exhibit Oct. 1 in the Fine Arts Building. "Saartjie" is a part of Sutton's "Mitochondrial Eve" series, and Sutton will be hosting an artist talk Oct. 14 at the exhibit.
Keynote speaker Jack Franke delivers a speech at the 12th biennial Virginia Garrett Lectures on the History of Cartography on Oct. 1 in the Central Library. Franke personally donated over 500 maps to the Special Collections' Library.
Ben Huseman, Special Collections' cartographic archivist, shows attendees an 1836 copy of the Texas Declaration of Independence at the 12th biennial Virginia Garrett Lectures on the History of Cartography Oct. 1 in the Central Library. The event was originally scheduled for October 2020 but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The "Body Guard of the Sheikh of Bornou" and other works on display at the 12th biennial Virginia Garrett Lectures on the History of Cartography on Oct. 1 at the Central Library. The event hosted presenters and speakers from all over the world.
Brenda McClurkin, Special Collections department head, delivers a speech at the 12th biennial Virginia Garrett Lectures on the History of Cartography on Oct. 1 in the Central Library. Speakers included map dealers, academic scholars, map collectors, students and more.
Dallas resident Bob Rodriguez, 74, looks at a map during the "Africa Found: Links and Lineage through Art" exhibit Oct. 1 in the Fine Arts Building. Rodriguez has been a member of the Texas Map Society for over 10 years.
For the first time since 2018, the Virginia Garrett Lectures on the History of Cartography were held at the Central Library along with Searching for Africa: The Map Collection of Dr. Jack Franke on the weekend of Oct. 1.
Guest speakers, lecturers and attendees attended the event in-person and virtually from around the world. Dr. Jack Franke, UTA distinguished alumnus and keynote speaker, displayed over 180 European prints, maps and illustrated books relating to Africa at the event.
Alongside the cartography lectures was the "Africa Found: Links and Lineage through Art" exhibit in the Fine Arts Building, which showcased artwork from 20th century Africa and pieces from sculpture senior Shayna Sutton.
Jambo's BBQ wants to hire our neighbors
to serve the #BestBBQArlington.
We are open 7 days, 11a-8p, and are flexible
to work with your class and social schedules.
Come by, or call 817.275.7881
and ask for Paul, Betty, or David.
Thanks!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.