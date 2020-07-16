Photos: Cars line up over three miles to receive free face masks at Arlington distribution

Boxes of masks sit ready to be handed out during a mask distribution July 16 at the Arlington ISD Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center. Tarrant County provided thousands of masks to be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Deputy City Manager Jim Parajon hands out boxes of masks during a distribution July 16 at the Arlington ISD Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center. Parajon said in two hours the city had nearly run out of the 100,000 masks it started with.
Vehicles line up during a mask distribution July 16 at the Arlington ISD Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center. According to the city of Arlington, the mask distribution is part of the city's ongoing efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and help the economy recover.
Volunteers work to distribute free masks July 16 at the Arlington ISD Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center. Each car received one box of 50 masks, and the city handed out 275,000 masks before running out of boxes.
Arlington residents Jessie Garcia and her daughter Mylena receive a box of masks during a distribution July 16 at the Arlington ISD Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center. Jessie Garcia said her clinic was short on stock, and she was having a hard time finding free masks elsewhere.
Librarian Lisa Smant hands Arlington resident Jose Olivares a box of masks during a distribution July 16 at the Arlington ISD Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center. Before this distribution, Arlington had already distributed approximately 200,000 protective masks as part of the city’s Roadmap to Reopen and Recover.
Vehicles line up over three miles during a mask distribution July 16 at the Arlington ISD Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center. Because of a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, both Tarrant County and the state have issued orders requiring the use of face coverings at businesses or in public where social distancing is not possible.
Stretching more than three miles, thousands of cars lined up during a mask distribution July 16 at the Arlington ISD Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center.
The event started at 9 a.m., with approximately 100,000 masks to be handed out. Deputy City Manager Jim Parajon said within two hours the city had nearly exhausted its supply provided by Tarrant County.
Prior to this distribution, Arlington had already distributed approximately 200,000 masks as part of the city’s Roadmap to Reopen and Recover.
Parajon said Tarrant County had agreed to send an additional 100,000 masks in order to meet demand Thursday. However after handing out 275,000 masks, the city ran out of boxes and had to end the event early.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.