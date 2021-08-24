The Black Maverick Welcome event was held for students of color at UTA. The event included information on navigating campus, student success resources and family-focused sessions. The event was held at the Maverick Activities Center after being moved from its original location at the Swift Center, where the Center for African American Studies is located. Many of the students who attended were freshmen and new transfers to the university.
Photos: Black Maverick Welcome event helps UTA students of color navigate campus life
Nicholas Badeaux
