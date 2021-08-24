Photos: Black Maverick Welcome event helps UTA students of color navigate campus life

Students attend a seminar for campus resources during the Black Maverick Welcome event Aug. 23 at the Maverick Activities Center. There are an estimated 2,400 Black undergraduate students attending UTA.

The Black Maverick Welcome event was held for students of color at UTA. The event included information on navigating campus, student success resources and family-focused sessions. The event was held at the Maverick Activities Center after being moved from its original location at the Swift Center, where the Center for African American Studies is located. Many of the students who attended were freshmen and new transfers to the university. 

Relius Johnson, assistant director of Multicultural Affairs, dances during the Black Maverick Welcome event Aug. 23 outside the Maverick Activities Center. Johnson organized the event and has held the position since May 2020. 
Political science junior Dameon McLaughlin takes notes during a seminar at the Black Maverick Welcome event Aug. 23 in the Lone Star Auditorium. The event was originally set to be in the Swift Center but was moved to the Maverick Activities Center for convenience.  
Trent Weatherspoon, marketing and management senior, and other volunteers hand out bags of chips at the Black Maverick Welcome event Aug. 23 outside the Maverick Activities Center. The event was hosted by the Center for African American Studies, African American Faculty and Staff Association and other organizations. 
Frederick Engram, criminology and criminal justice professor, addresses students at the Black Maverick Welcome event Aug. 23 in the Lone Star Auditorium. This is Engram's second year teaching at UTA.
Nursing freshman Justin Davis receives a hamburger at the Black Maverick Welcome event Aug. 23 outside the Maverick Activities Center. Over 200 people attended the event. 
Volunteers answer questions for students at the Black Maverick Welcome event Aug. 23 at the Maverick Activities Center. UTA established the Center for African American Studies in August 2012, and it is one of three such programs in the state. 
