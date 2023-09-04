Photos: Bid Day brings new beginnings for sorority members

Potential new members check their envelopes during Bid Day on Sept. 4 at Brazos Park. Each sorority spent the week doing house tours, sharing their philanthropy, sisterhood and Preference Day before Bid Day.
Lauren Tuttle, College Panhellenic Council president, hugs a fellow member during Bid Day on Sept. 4 at Brazos Park. The UTA Panhellenic executive team welcomed back their sororities after new members received bids.
After a week of preparation, potential new members sat in anticipation as sororities Delta Delta Delta, Alpha Chi Omega, Delta Zeta and Zeta Tau Alpha lined up for Bid Day on Sept. 4 at Brazos Park.
Fall primary recruitment went from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4, and the process introduced members to their newfound sisterhood. Each sorority spent the week doing house tours, sharing their philanthropy and sisterhood before Bid Day.
Families and friends watched as nervous new members held their breath opening their bids, followed by euphoria echoing throughout the empty campus.
