Photos: Bid Day brings new beginnings for sorority members

Photos: Bid Day brings new beginnings for sorority members

Delta Delta Delta member Ashley Salas chants during Bid Day on Sept. 4 at Brazos Park. Fall primary recruitment went from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4. 

After a week of preparation, potential new members sat in anticipation as sororities Delta Delta Delta, Alpha Chi Omega, Delta Zeta and Zeta Tau Alpha lined up for Bid Day on Sept. 4 at Brazos Park.

Fall primary recruitment went from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4, and the process introduced members to their newfound sisterhood. Each sorority spent the week doing house tours, sharing their philanthropy and sisterhood before Bid Day.

Families and friends watched as nervous new members held their breath opening their bids, followed by euphoria echoing throughout the empty campus.

Delta Delta Delta member Tatum Pavey stands among a group of sorority members during Bid Day on Sept. 4 at Brazos Park. The sorority’s philanthropy focuses on St. Jude's Hospital. 
Potential members set up their phones during Bid Day on Sept. 4 at Brazos Park. New members returned to their respective sorority house and received a themed shirt.
Potential new members check their envelopes during Bid Day on Sept. 4 at Brazos Park. Each sorority spent the week doing house tours, sharing their philanthropy, sisterhood and Preference Day before Bid Day.
Potential new members react to their bid selection during Bid Day on Sept. 4 at Brazos Park. The new members received an envelope with their house bid.
Potential new members embrace after receiving their bids during Bid Day on Sept. 4 at Brazos Park. Each new member was released to their house after opening their bid. 
Delta Delta Delta cheers for new members during Bid Day on Sept. 4 at Brazos Park. Each sorority dressed up in themed attire.
Ashley Place embraces a new Delta Delta Delta member during Bid Day on Sept. 4 at Brazos Park. Place joined the organization in Fall 2022.
Anabel Tousley, Alpha Chi Omega member, left, celebrates during Bid Day on Sept. 4 at Brazos Park. Alpha Chi Omega, Delta Delta Delta, Delta Zeta and Zeta Tau Alpha welcomed new members.
A potential new bid hugs a family member during Bid Day on Sept. 4 at Brazos Park. Family members were in attendance for support. 
Members of Delta Zeta celebrate their new members during Bid Day on Sept. 4 at Brazos Park. Potential new members were able to learn and meet the four chapters prior to Bid Day.
Lauren Tuttle, College Panhellenic Council president, hugs a fellow member during Bid Day on Sept. 4 at Brazos Park. The UTA Panhellenic executive team welcomed back their sororities after new members received bids.
Randi Hull, Alpha Chi Omega member, hugs a new member after they open their bid letters during Bid Day on Sept. 4 at Brazos Park. The sorority’s philanthropy focuses on domestic violence awareness.
Potential members meet their sororities during Bid Day on Sept. 4 at Brazos Park. Active members held decorated signs with new bids' names.

