After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of UTA's longest-standing traditions for students to compete and enjoy returned to campus. 

Hannah Schone, nursing senior and UTA Wranglers member, competed with other Wranglers volunteers for their team. Schone said they were acting captain for the night since the current captain couldn't make it.

"I would say [Bed Races] is one of the most important traditions," Schone said. 

Photos: Bed Races returns to UTA after three-year hiatus due to pandemic

UTA Wranglers push their bed during the 2022 Bed Races on March 23 at Maverick Stadium. Bed Races is one of UTA's longest-running traditions beginning in 1980.
Lisa Nagy, vice president for Student Affairs, shoots a starting pistol during the 2022 Bed Races on March 23 at Maverick Stadium. Nagy shot the pistol after a countdown for each round of bed races.
Civil engineering sophomore Anjel Pineda jumps over a hurdle in an inflatable obstacle course during the 2022 Bed Races on March 23 at Maverick Stadium. Pineda was apart of team Dandy Vandy, based on Vandergriff Hall. 
Students push a bed during the 2022 Bed Races on March 23 at Maverick Stadium. The race had three team subdivisions: women's, men's and co-ed.
Journalism junior Xitlalic Valles, left, gets an airbrushed tattoo from Arlington resident Michelle Feigenbaum, 58, during the 2022 Bed Races on March 23 at Maverick Stadium. Feigenbaum works for Entertainment Crazy and said UTA has been a client for about 20 years. 
Psychology senior Vanessa Carrillo, center, prepares to push her team's bed during the 2022 Bed Races on March 23 at Maverick Stadium. Carrillo said her team's name was Sassy Penguin. 
Nursing junior Stanley Liegl poses in a costume during the 2022 Bed Races on March 23 at Maverick Stadium. Liegl won third place in the costume competition.  
Nursing freshman Christopher Broberg falls down an inflatable obstacle course slide during the 2022 Bed Races on March 23 at Maverick Stadium. Broberg said the course felt cramped and claustrophobic. 
