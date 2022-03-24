Photos: Bed Races returns to UTA after three-year hiatus due to pandemic

Civil engineering sophomore Anjel Pineda jumps over a hurdle in an inflatable obstacle course during the 2022 Bed Races on March 23 at Maverick Stadium. Pineda was apart of team Dandy Vandy, based on Vandergriff Hall.
Journalism junior Xitlalic Valles, left, gets an airbrushed tattoo from Arlington resident Michelle Feigenbaum, 58, during the 2022 Bed Races on March 23 at Maverick Stadium. Feigenbaum works for Entertainment Crazy and said UTA has been a client for about 20 years.
After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of UTA's longest-standing traditions for students to compete and enjoy returned to campus.
Hannah Schone, nursing senior and UTA Wranglers member, competed with other Wranglers volunteers for their team. Schone said they were acting captain for the night since the current captain couldn't make it.
"I would say [Bed Races] is one of the most important traditions," Schone said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.