Photos: Arlington’s socially distanced Independence Day celebration

The Arlington Independence Day Fireworks display continued this year with some changes for COVID-19. The display was moved from downtown to the Entertainment District and the parking lots at AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field, where social distancing could be better practiced. This year, families brought their own snacks and drinks while keeping a parking space or two between them as they relaxed and watched the show.

Fireworks illuminate the night sky over Globe Life Field during the Independence Day Fireworks display July 3 in Arlington. The event was moved from downtown to the Entertainment District to better facilitate social distancing.
Arlington residents Alexandra, 3, and Gisselle Vargas pose for a selfie before the Independence Day Fireworks display July 3 in Arlington. Vargas said her family hasn't left home much since the COVID-19 outbreak and she thought it would be a good idea for them to see the fireworks.
Fireworks explode over Globe Life Field at the Independence Day Fireworks display July 3 in Arlington. Attendees parked in several free lots near the stadium to watch the show from the safety of their vehicles.
Families practice social distancing while they wait for the start at the Independence Day Fireworks display July 3 in Arlington. Attendees were encouraged to bring chairs, snacks and drinks because there would not be vendors as in years past.
Fireworks launch over Globe Life Field during the Independence Day Fireworks display July 3 in Arlington. The event was held without street vendors, a petting zoo or live music to better facilitate social distancing.
Arlington resident Angel Carpio stretches his arms and legs to form the "X" in "Texas" before the Independence Day Fireworks display July 3 in Arlington. Hundreds of cars filled the parking lots of Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor.
