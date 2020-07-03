Photos: Arlington’s socially distanced Independence Day celebration

The Arlington Independence Day Fireworks display continued this year with some changes for COVID-19. The display was moved from downtown to the Entertainment District and the parking lots at AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field, where social distancing could be better practiced. This year, families brought their own snacks and drinks while keeping a parking space or two between them as they relaxed and watched the show.
