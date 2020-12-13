Photos: Arlington hosts Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Field

Tie-down roper header Luke Brown crosses Cowboys Way before the ninth round of the National Finals Rodeo on Dec. 11 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Brown finished the week as the second-ranked header in the world, with over $187,000 in earnings.
Tie-down roper Tuf Cooper tosses his cowboy hat after winning the ninth round of the National Finals Rodeo on Dec. 11 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Cooper roped his calf in 6.9 seconds, earning $26,231 in the round.
Steer wrestler Jacob Edler falls to the ground with a calf during the fourth round of the National Finals Rodeo on Dec. 3 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Edler won the world championship with $200,510 in season earnings.
Steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge falls onto a calf during the fourth round of the National Finals Rodeo on Dec. 6 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Eldridge stopped the clock with a time of 4.4 seconds for fifth place in the round.
Saddle bronc rider Allen Boore holds onto Delta Dawn during the fourth round at the National Finals Rodeo on Dec. 6 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Boore secured a qualified ride and scored 83 points in the round for fifth place.
Barrel racer Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi competes during the fourth round of the National Finals Rodeo on Dec. 6 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Pozzi Tonozzi finished the round in second place with a time of 17.13 seconds.
Bull rider Ky Hamilton tries to free his hand from bull Director’s Assistant during the fourth round of the National Finals Rodeo on Dec. 6 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Hamilton scored 87.5 points for his ride and earned third place in the round.
Barrel racer Shelley Morgan rounds the final barrel during the sixth round of the National Finals Rodeo on Dec. 8 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Morgan received a 5-second penalty for knocking over a barrel and finished with a time of 23.26 seconds.
Bull rider Trevor Kastner, center, hits the ground as bullfighter Dusty Tuckness is thrown in the air by bull Bet on Black during the sixth round of the National Finals Rodeo on Dec. 8 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Kastner did not earn a qualified ride and received no score in the round.
Fans begin to take their seats before the start of the tenth round at the National Finals Rodeo on Dec. 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Globe Life Field was announced as the host of the National Finals Rodeo after the event was moved from Las Vegas, Nevada, because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Steer wrestler Jacob Edler raises his gold world champion belt buckle after the tenth round of the National Finals Rodeo on Dec. 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. This year was Edler’s first appearance at the National Finals Rodeo, and he finished with $200,510 in the world standings.
The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo was held at Globe Life Field in Arlington for the first time. The event is typically held in Las Vegas but was moved to the home of the Texas Rangers due to COVID-19 restrictions in Nevada.
The National Finals Rodeo ran from Dec. 3 to Dec. 12 and awarded gold buckles along with hundreds of thousands of dollars to competitors in several events. About 15,000 fans packed the stadium every night to witness the "Super Bowl of rodeo."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.