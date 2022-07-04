Photos: Arlington hosts annual parade for Fourth of July

Shirts, blankets, bandanas and flags in shades of red, white and blue littered downtown Arlington.

After a night filled with fireworks, citizens lined the streets from College Park Center to City Hall July 4 for the Arlington Independence Day Parade.

At 9 a.m., attendees excitedly watched over 120 parade entries varying from decorated floats, lines of sport cars and Jeeps, high school marching bands, various small-community businesses and “The World Famous Wheelie-ing Elvi.”

The event is one of the biggest Fourth of July parades in Texas, attracting an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 attendees annually, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.

Arlington resident Jacque Cummings, 70, said her favorite thing about the parade is seeing how the city joins together and the love everyone has for the community.

@MarilynSchoneb1 @trinhvchristine

photo-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu