Photos: Arlington hosts annual parade for Fourth of July

UTA cheerleaders ruffle their pom-poms and swing flags during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. UTA helped the city host the parade.

Shirts, blankets, bandanas and flags in shades of red, white and blue littered downtown Arlington.

After a night filled with fireworks, citizens lined the streets from College Park Center to City Hall July 4 for the Arlington Independence Day Parade.

At 9 a.m., attendees excitedly watched over 120 parade entries varying from decorated floats, lines of sport cars and Jeeps, high school marching bands, various small-community businesses and “The World Famous Wheelie-ing Elvi.”

The event is one of the biggest Fourth of July parades in Texas, attracting an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 attendees annually, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.

Arlington resident Jacque Cummings, 70, said her favorite thing about the parade is seeing how the city joins together and the love everyone has for the community.

Photos: Arlington hosts annual parade for Fourth of July

Arlington resident Stephanie Pena, 40, left, sits beside goddaughter Destiny Rojas, 7, waving as the parade passes during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. Pena brought her family to support her son who’s performing in the Martin High School band.
Photos: Arlington hosts annual parade for Fourth of July

Parade members wave to the crowd during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. Attendees lined up the streets with lawn chairs in preparation for the parade. 
Photos: Arlington hosts annual parade for Fourth of July

Parade float participants wave a sign while cheering into the crowd during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. Participants decked out their floats and outfits in red, white and blue.
Photos: Arlington hosts annual parade for Fourth of July

Members of DFW Birthday Parades wear inflatable costumes along the route during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. Members walked alongside the North Texas Jeep Club. 
Photos: Arlington hosts annual parade for Fourth of July

A member of We Ride Unicycles in North Texas made his way through the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. The organization was started by a grandfather and grandson who have a passion for riding one wheel, according to its Facebook page.
Photos: Arlington hosts annual parade for Fourth of July

Arlington residents Diane Potter, 59, left, and Caroline Cecil, 5, right, wave to the float with her family during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. Potter said she enjoys celebrating America's birthday every year.
Photos: Arlington hosts annual parade for Fourth of July

Parade members lead the route during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. The parade started at 9 a.m. and ended around 11:30 a.m.
Photos: Arlington hosts annual parade for Fourth of July

Fort Worth resident Alan Millis, 30, laughs while his son Arthur Millis, 1, plays with his hat during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. Millis said he’s attended the parade ever since he started dating his wife over a decade ago.
Photos: Arlington hosts annual parade for Fourth of July

One of the many “World Famous Wheelie-ing Elvi” performs tricks for the crowd during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. The Wheelie-ing Elvi was started in 1997, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Photos: Arlington hosts annual parade for Fourth of July

Attendees line the street to watch floats and cars pass by during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. The parade is one of the largest Fourth of July parades in the state.
Photos: Arlington hosts annual parade for Fourth of July

Arlington resident Jacque Cummings, 70, waves at passing parade participants during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. Cummings said she’s been attending the parade for at least 30 years.
Photos: Arlington hosts annual parade for Fourth of July

A parade participant waves an American flag out of a car window during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. The parade has been put on for over 50 years.
Photos: Arlington hosts annual parade for Fourth of July

President Jennifer Cowley rides the UTA float during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. This was Cowley’s first year attending the parade as UTA president.
Photos: Arlington hosts annual parade for Fourth of July

A festively-dressed dog walks along with parade participants during the Arlington Independence Day Parade on July 4 in downtown Arlington. Many attendees brought their dogs, some dressed in red, white and blue bandanas and shirts.

@MarilynSchoneb1 @trinhvchristine

photo-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments