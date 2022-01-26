Photos: Arlington celebrates Lunar New Year at Asia Times Square

A lion dancer breathes fire during a performance at the 15th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Jan. 22 at Asian Times Square in Grand Prairie. The Jiu Long Lion Dance Troupe has performed for the Dallas Mavericks, Food Network, Public Works and many more venues.
A Buddha actor walks in front of lion dancers during the 15th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Jan. 22 at Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie. 2022 is the year of the tiger in the Chinese zodiac calendar.
Lion dancers perform for attendees during the 15th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Jan. 22 at Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie. Lunar New Year, celebrated on Feb. 1 this year, doesn't have a set date as it follows the Lunar calendar.
Lion dancer holds “Happy New Year" banner at the 15th Annual Lunar New Year Festival on Jan. 22 at Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie. While the Lunar New Year is celebrated for up to 16 days starting from New Year's Eve, only the first seven days are considered a public holiday.
Jiu Long Lion Dance Troupe drummers performs in the lion dancing show during the 15th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Jan. 22 at Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie. Asia Times Square opened in 2008 with Hong Kong Marketplace as the anchor.
Lion dance performer lifts their costume over their head before swapping out with their partner during the Lunar New Year on Jan. 22 at Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie. Lion dancing requires at least two people to perform.
Attendees gather in front of food stands during the 15th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Jan. 22 at Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie. Preserved fruits, traditional candies and rice cakes were some of the traditional foods that sold during the event.
Grand Prairie resident Ayliah Vang, 9, builds a paper lantern at the 15th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Jan. 22 at Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie. Each Asian country has a different way to celebrate Lunar New Year.
Lion dancer rests amid a performance during the 15th Annual Lunar New Year Festival on Jan. 22 at Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie. Lion dancing is only one of many traditions during Lunar New Year along with giving or receiving a red envelope filled with money.
A Buddha actor lays on the ground as the lion dancers pretend to sleep behind him for a performance at the 15th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Jan. 22 at Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie. The 15th Annual Asia Times Square Lunar New Year festival will take place during weekends between Jan. 21-23 and Jan. 28-30.
People from all over gather to watch live performances, listen to music, shop and celebrate the holiday for the 15th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Jan. 22 at Asia Times Square. in Grande Prairie
Lion dragons performers dress up and greet attendees in-between stores and restaurants for a parade through the marketplace. They often stop to pay respect to certain areas during the procession.
Food vendors and carts were stationed in an alleyway in Asia Times Square where attendees could purchase authentic Asian cuisine.
