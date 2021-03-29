Photos: All adults in Texas are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines

Christy Bosch, Fort Worth resident and UTA alumna, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine March 29 at Esports Stadium Arlington and Expo Center. Bosch said she received her second dose of the vaccine. 

The state of Texas opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas on Monday. U.S. Marines and sailors with the 1st Marine Logistics group from Camp Pendleton, Calif., administered the vaccines.

The community vaccine site was scheduled to move to AT&T Stadium after previously being hosted at Globe Life Field. However, due to potential events, it was moved to Arlington Esports Stadium and Expo Center.

COVID-19 vaccine stickers lie on a table during a vaccine distribution March 29 at Esports Stadium Arlington and Expo Center. Monday marked the first day that all adults in Texas were eligible to receive the vaccine.
A sailor with the 1st Marine Logistics Group fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine March 29 at Esports Stadium Arlington and Expo Center. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses given three weeks apart.
Syringes filled with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine rest on a table March 29 at Esports Stadium Arlington and Expo Center. The Texas Department of State Health Services announced March 23 that all adults in Texas will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination starting Monday.
The 1st Marine Logistics Group staff a COVID-19 vaccine distribution March 29 at Esports Stadium Arlington and Expo Center. The location has about 16 stations with two personnel administering the vaccine.
A sailor with the 1st Marine Logistics Group prepares a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine March 29 at Esports Stadium Arlington and Expo Center. The Pfizer vaccine is recommended for people aged 16 years and older. 
Biomedical engineering sophomore Sambriddhi Ghimire receives the COVID-19 vaccine from a sailor March 29 at Esports Stadium Arlington and Expo Center. Ghimire, who received her second dose Monday, said she didn’t have to wait long for the vaccine.

