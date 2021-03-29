Photos: All adults in Texas are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines

The state of Texas opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas on Monday. U.S. Marines and sailors with the 1st Marine Logistics group from Camp Pendleton, Calif., administered the vaccines.

The community vaccine site was scheduled to move to AT&T Stadium after previously being hosted at Globe Life Field. However, due to potential events, it was moved to Arlington Esports Stadium and Expo Center.

