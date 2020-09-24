You are the owner of this article.
Photos: Activist groups march throughout Dallas after Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

Black Lives Matter protesters march down South Lamar Street on Sept. 23 in Dallas. Protesters marched peacefully from Dallas Police Headquarters to downtown before returning to the headquarters. 

Two protests were held in Dallas on Wednesday night following a Kentucky grand jury's decision not to file charges in the killing of Breonna Taylor. The Next Generation Action Network held a protest and march that started at Dallas Police Headquarters. Over at Dallas City Hall, another protest was organized by the activist group We Take The Streets.

Both groups marched separately throughout the night before meeting at City Hall. The groups demanded justice for Breonna Taylor and other victims of police brutality. 

A ribbon sits on a pole bearing the name of Breonna Taylor on Sept. 23 outside Dallas City Hall. Protests occurred across the country after a grand jury's decision not to bring charges for her killing.
A protester raises a fist in solidarity during a march and protest in support of Breonna Taylor on Sept. 23 in Dallas. The protest was led by activist group We Take The Streets and frequently stopped traffic at major intersections. 
A Dallas police officer holds a can of pepper spray as Black Lives Matter protesters walk past him toward an underground entrance Sept. 23 at Dallas City Hall. Protests occurred throughout the country after a Kentucky grand jury's decision to not file charges for the killing of Breonna Taylor.
Protesters chant toward patrons of Jaxon Beer Garden during a march and protest in support of Breonna Taylor on Sept. 23 in Dallas. The protesters questioned why the group was not marching with them in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. 
A protester raises a Black Lives Matter sign at the start of a march and protest in support of Breonna Taylor on Sept. 23 in Dallas. The group marched from City Hall in downtown north into Uptown and Lemmon Avenue before returning to City Hall.
Black Lives Matter protesters shut down the intersection of Commerce and Ervay streets Sept. 23 in Dallas. The protest and march was one of two occurring in Dallas on Wednesday night. 
Black Lives Matter protesters listen to a speaker during a protest in support of Breonna Taylor on Sept. 23 outside of Dallas Police Headquarters. The protest and march was organized by the Next Generation Action Network. 
A woman claps as a group of protesters pass in front of her building during a march and protest in support of Breonna Taylor on Sept. 23 in Dallas. The group marched about 6 miles throughout downtown to Uptown and back to City Hall.
Protesters raise signs at patrons of Jaxon Beer Garden during a march and protest in support of Breonna Taylor on Sept. 23 in Dallas. The protesters demanded action from those eating at the restaurant and called for them to join the march.

