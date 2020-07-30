You are the owner of this article.
Photos: Activist group We Take The Streets holds march through Arlington in third month of protests

Protesters march through a Walmart during a demonstration against police brutality July 29 in Arlington. The group of demonstrators entered the store and walked around the front of the store as shoppers watched.

Protesters marched down Cooper Street through a Chick-fil-A drive-thru and inside a Walmart during a demonstration against police brutality July 29 in Arlington.

Dallas-based activist group We Take The Streets organized its first protest in Arlington on the 62nd day of protests across the Metroplex. Demonstrators carried drums and sang spiritual songs associated with slavery as they marched through the city.

DeSoto resident Jonathan Drake leads a chant at a demonstration against police brutality July 29 in Arlington. Drake joined the group We Take The Streets two weeks after protests began in May.
Demonstrators march in the drive-thru lanes of a Chick-fil-A during a protest against police brutality July 29 in Arlington. Participants chanted about white privilege and systemic racism in the United States.
Weatherford resident Kyleigh Jones raises a sign over Interstate 20 during a demonstration against police brutality July 29 in Arlington. Jones said she feels safe with the group We Take The Streets after people tried to intimidate her following recent protests.
Demonstrators march down Cooper Street during a protest against police brutality July 29 in Arlington. Participants chanted the names of police brutality victims and advocated for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Protesters condemn police brutality and advocate for change during a demonstration July 29 in Arlington. The protest was organized by the Dallas-based group We Take The Streets.
Demonstrators march to the entrance of a Walmart during a protest against police brutality July 29 in Arlington. Participants briefly chanted inside the store without damaging any property.
Activist group We Take The Streets marches down Cooper Street during a demonstration against police brutality July 29 in Arlington. The group has organized various protests across North Texas in recent weeks.
A Black Lives Matter tattoo on the arm of Arlington resident Taylor Ross during a demonstration against police brutality July 29 in Arlington. Ross said she got the tattoo on Juneteenth to let people know where she stands on the movement.
A protester speaks while others circle around on the Cooper Street overpass over Interstate 20 during a demonstration against police brutality July 29 in Arlington. The group stopped several times during the march to advocate for voting and different ways to cause change.
