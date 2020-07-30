Photos: Activist group We Take The Streets holds march through Arlington in third month of protests

Protesters marched down Cooper Street through a Chick-fil-A drive-thru and inside a Walmart during a demonstration against police brutality July 29 in Arlington.
Dallas-based activist group We Take The Streets organized its first protest in Arlington on the 62nd day of protests across the Metroplex. Demonstrators carried drums and sang spiritual songs associated with slavery as they marched through the city.
