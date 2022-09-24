Photos: A muddy, messy fall in this year’s Oozeball

Geology junior Julia Alvarez, center, tackles aerospace engineering junior Sierra Kaminski in a mud pit during the Oozeball tournament Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive. The pair, along with their other friends, tackled each other various times while playing in a vacant pit
Graduate students Pilar Castellanos, right, and Kayode Aremu fist bump after scoring a point during the Oozeball tournament Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive. Both are biology graduates and were a part of the Bio Nerds team.
Players rinse off mud during the Oozeball tournament Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive. Campus Recreation provided a shower station and various hoses for students to clean themselves off.
Players high five each other after a game during the Oozeball tournament on Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive. After most games, teams would high five other under the net no matter who won.
Screams and laughter could be heard Friday over the noise of splashing mud filling 10 courts on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive.
92 teams made up of at least six players spent the hot afternoon falling, slipping and sliding during the Oozeball tournament, which is hosted by Campus Recreation and has been a university tradition since 1989.
In the end, team Karasuno won the tournament. Rally scoring was used to count points, and the first team to score 11 points in knee-high mud won the game and advanced to the next round.
