Photos: A muddy, messy fall in this year’s Oozeball

Nursing junior Stanley Liegl lays in a pit of mud during the Oozeball tournament Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive. Liegl was a part of team Pi Kappa Phi.

Screams and laughter could be heard Friday over the noise of splashing mud filling 10 courts on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive.

92 teams made up of at least six players spent the hot afternoon falling, slipping and sliding during the Oozeball tournament, which is hosted by Campus Recreation and has been a university tradition since 1989.

In the end, team Karasuno won the tournament. Rally scoring was used to count points, and the first team to score 11 points in knee-high mud won the game and advanced to the next round.

@MATABOLAOS1

@MarilynSchoneb1

multimedia-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu 

Photos: A muddy, messy fall in this year’s Oozeball

A player lunges to save the ball during the Oozeball tournament Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive. Each game had a time limit of 15 minutes.
Photos: A muddy, messy fall in this year’s Oozeball

Graduate students Pilar Castellanos, right, and Kayode Aremu fist bump after scoring a point during the Oozeball tournament Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive. Both are biology graduates and were a part of the Bio Nerds team.
Photos: A muddy, messy fall in this year’s Oozeball

Geology junior Julia Alvarez, center, tackles aerospace engineering junior Sierra Kaminski in a mud pit during the Oozeball tournament Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive. The pair, along with their other friends, tackled each other various times while playing in a vacant pit
Photos: A muddy, messy fall in this year’s Oozeball

Players rinse off mud during the Oozeball tournament Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive. Campus Recreation provided a shower station and various hoses for students to clean themselves off.
Photos: A muddy, messy fall in this year’s Oozeball

Players celebrate after winning their game during the Oozeball tournament on Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive. Teams won their match once they scored 11 points.
Photos: A muddy, messy fall in this year’s Oozeball

Players return the ball during the Oozeball tournament on Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive. Each team had three back court players and three front court players.
Photos: A muddy, messy fall in this year’s Oozeball

Players high five each other after a game during the Oozeball tournament on Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive. After most games, teams would high five other under the net no matter who won.

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments