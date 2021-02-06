Photos: 1851 Club celebrates grand reopening with drag show

Lana O'Hara performs Feb. 5 during the grand reopening at 1851 Club in Arlington. Arlington's only gay bar closed in early January because of financial struggles related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Arlington's only gay bar, 1851 Club, held a grand reopening Friday night after closing in January. The previous owners closed the bar due to financial struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dalton Haynes purchased the bar from the previous owners after hearing of the closing on Facebook. 

1851 Club held a drag show featuring several local entertainers to celebrate the reopening of the bar. 

Photos: 1851 Club celebrates grand reopening with drag show

Kiana Lee accepts a tip during a performance Feb. 5 at the grand reopening of 1851 Club in Arlington. Lee was named Miss Gay Arlington America in 2019 and 2020. 
Photos: 1851 Club celebrates grand reopening with drag show

Bartenders tend to patrons Feb. 5 during the grand reopening at 1851 Club in Arlington. The night featured a drag show with several local entertainers.
Photos: 1851 Club celebrates grand reopening with drag show

A sign encourages patrons to practice social distancing Feb. 5 at the grand reopening of 1851 Club in Arlington. Temperature checks were required as guests entered the bar. 
Photos: 1851 Club celebrates grand reopening with drag show

Kiana Lee performs Feb. 5 during the grand reopening of 1851 Club in Arlington. Lee hosted the night's drag show, which helped to celebrate the reopening of the bar. 
Photos: 1851 Club celebrates grand reopening with drag show

A photo and plaque memorialize Dalton Haynes' grandmother Sherry Boling on Feb. 5 inside of 1851 Club in Arlington. Haynes bought the club from the previous owners after it closed in January. 
Photos: 1851 Club celebrates grand reopening with drag show

1851 Club owner Dalton Haynes holds cash for a tip Feb. 5 during the grand reopening at 1851 Club in Arlington. Haynes purchased the club from the previous owners in January after seeing a Facebook post announcing the closure. 
Photos: 1851 Club celebrates grand reopening with drag show

Sapphire Davenport performs a number Feb. 5 during the grand reopening of 1851 Club in Arlington. The drag show featured four local entertainers who performed several times throughout the night. 

@elias_valverde

photo-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments