 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion

Essay: How cultural traditions connect first-generation children to their heritage

Family members place flowers on top of Mẹo Văn Võ’s casket July 7 in Arlington. Mẹo Văn Võ died June 24.

A white scarf draped across the temples of my immediate family — a clear tell of their loss.

Over the next five days, it cast a spotlight on us as we grieved the loss of my grandfather. The fabric is a piece of Vietnamese tradition and the attention it garners brought comfort.

On June 24, my grandfather died after complications from surgery at the age of 84. Whether it’s sudden or expected, death is a difficult concept to navigate.

Essay: How cultural traditions connect first-generation children to their heritage

Trung Lê ties a white scarf around his head before church July 5 at Giáo Xứ Đức Mẹ Fatima. The cloth was blessed by the priest for the family to wear throughout the week.

In his final days, he couldn’t say goodbye or even mutter a word, his heavy breaths filling the silent hospital room. I knew what was to come. My aunts and uncles made their way from California to Texas. Some didn’t arrive until the night of the death, and they were unable to catch the last moments with their father.

Late treasures brought my family together while they reminisced on their childhood and what was left of their dad.

He left behind printed photos and VHS tapes that collected decades of memories, along with letters written in Vietnamese; I could only translate a few.

Days leading up to the burial, I met people from different parts of my grandfather’s life. Many of them spoke strictly Vietnamese, so I couldn’t communicate with them.

I felt disconnected from his past.

Essay: How cultural traditions connect first-generation children to their heritage

Family members hug before the casket is closed July 7 in Fort Worth. The family had their last moments with Mẹo Văn Võ before attending the funeral service at 8 a.m.

As songs filled the church, I grasped on the few prayers I remembered and stuttered through the rest.

My culture surrounded me. I grew up in Vietnamese youth groups for years, practicing prayers and attending Mass every week.

For the first time, the funeral put into perspective the crumbs of my culture that I had abandoned after removing myself from religion. Unknowingly, I had lost a place where I once felt like I belonged and was understood.

First-generation children find themselves balancing an inherited identity with their newfound ones.

Essay: How cultural traditions connect first-generation children to their heritage

Elise Ha, 6, hugs her mother Nguyen Ha after the burial July 7 in Arlington. Mẹo Văn Võ raised his children in Pleiku, Vietnam.

As I was growing up, my parents strengthened their English by practicing with their kids. As years went by, I grew distant from my native language.

I didn’t realize what I was missing out on until now. When it was seemingly too late.

When my grandfather and I would communicate, he held onto the few Viet words I knew, and I did the same with his limited English. It was just enough to tell him how my day was.

I sometimes imagine what it would’ve been like if I could say more to him — communicate more. What would it be like if my parents didn’t know English as they do now, and if I knew Viet the way they did?

Would I be able to connect the piece of who I am to who my parents were, or would I be too late?

Essay: How cultural traditions connect first-generation children to their heritage

Jason Ha hugs his daughter, Elise Ha, 6, after visiting Mẹo Văn Võ July 5 in Fort Worth. The Võ family immigrated in 1990 to Fort Worth.
Essay: How cultural traditions connect first-generation children to their heritage

Phượng Võ rests her hands on her chest before church July 5 at Giáo Xứ Đức Mẹ Fatima. She is the oldest of his five children.
Essay: How cultural traditions connect first-generation children to their heritage

Mitchell Ha, 12, opens the door for his family July 7 in Fort Worth. The family arrived at 7 a.m. for their last viewing.
Essay: How cultural traditions connect first-generation children to their heritage

Gwen Ha hugs her sister Loan Võ before the casket is closed July 7 in Fort Worth. Giáo Xứ Đức Mẹ Fatima was Mẹo Văn Võ’s home church.
Essay: How cultural traditions connect first-generation children to their heritage

Moses Võ holds an image of his father during the burial July 7 in Arlington. The burial was held at 9 a.m. following the service.
Essay: How cultural traditions connect first-generation children to their heritage

Phượng Võ places a rose on the casket during the burial July 7 in Arlington. Flowers were placed on top of the grave and casket.
Essay: How cultural traditions connect first-generation children to their heritage

Friends and family gather for the burial July 7 in Arlington. Mẹo Văn Võ was buried next to his late wife Thạch Đoan, who passed in 1997.
Essay: How cultural traditions connect first-generation children to their heritage

Mitchell Ha, 12, and Evelyn Ha, 10, head home after the burial July 7 in Arlington. Mẹo Văn Võ had ten grandkids.
Load comments