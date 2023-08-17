 Skip to main content
Maverick Stampede kicks off with Move-In Event

Sophomore Skylar Koenig moves into her dorm during the Move-In Event on Aug. 17 at Arlington Hall. Koenig is from Austin.

Luggage wheels, dad shoes and loose decor steamrolled through campus as students entered their home away from home during the Move-In Event on Thursday at their residence halls.

Resident Assistants, volunteers and parents helped new and returning students move in and decorate their new dorms.

The event kicked off Maverick Stampede, which encompasses a variety of activities designed to pull students out of their dorms, including the annual MavsMeet Convocation and Waffleopolis.

Construction management freshman Jesse Vela walks in with his bags during the Move-In Event on Aug. 17 at the College Park District. Vela said he anticipates his first year to be great and filled with excitement.
Kinesiology junior Devien Davis helps by carrying a fridge during the Move-In Event on Aug. 17 at Arlington Hall. Davis volunteered with the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. 
A student carries her bags during the Move-In Event on Aug. 17 at Arlington Hall. Parents could relax at the Parent and Family Hang Out in Brazos Park.
Rockwall residents Alanis Marquez-Cestero, right, and Veronica Salazar help their friend with bags during the Move-In Event on Aug. 17 at Kalpana Chawla Hall. The two said they are excited to help their friend move in. 
Families unpack cartsduring the Move-In Event on Aug. 17 at Arlington Hall. Volunteers drove golf carts to aid the move-in process.
Families line up for the elevators during the Move-In Event on Aug. 17 at Arlington Hall. The event began at 9 a.m. throughout residence halls.
Fine arts freshman Yarettzy Rubio, right, pulls a bin with her mom Ana Ramirez and dad Rey Rubio during the Move-In Event on Aug. 17 at Vandergriff Hall. Rubio said the moving process has been fun but stressful.
