Maverick Stampede kicks off with Move-In Event

Construction management freshman Jesse Vela walks in with his bags during the Move-In Event on Aug. 17 at the College Park District. Vela said he anticipates his first year to be great and filled with excitement.
Rockwall residents Alanis Marquez-Cestero, right, and Veronica Salazar help their friend with bags during the Move-In Event on Aug. 17 at Kalpana Chawla Hall. The two said they are excited to help their friend move in.
Fine arts freshman Yarettzy Rubio, right, pulls a bin with her mom Ana Ramirez and dad Rey Rubio during the Move-In Event on Aug. 17 at Vandergriff Hall. Rubio said the moving process has been fun but stressful.
