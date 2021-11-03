Great Pumpkin Carnival brought spooky vibes, good times to families and students

Psychology senior Cathy Tran, left, and Ashley Do, education early childhood through grade 6 in ESL senior, play cornhole during the Great Pumpkin Carnival on Oct. 29 at Maverick Circle. Tran and Do were there as part of Alpha Kappa Delta Phi sorority.

The UTA Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life hosted the Great Pumpkin Carnival on Oct. 29 in front of the University Center at the Maverick Circle. Families and students attended the event dressed in costumes, played games and competed for prizes. 

Mansfield resident Faith Hinojosa, 26, right, plays connect four with Tobias Hinojosa, 1, during the Great Pumpkin Carnival on Oct. 29 at Maverick Circle. Candy was given out to participants. 

Several tables surrounded the Maverick Circle, each with different activities for families and students to participate in, including tic-tac-toe, cornhole and bowling.

English junior Jackie Morales paints the face of Arlington resident Amaya Sichta, 2, during the Great Pumpkin Carnival on Oct. 29 at Maverick Circle. Morales represented Kappa Delta Chi sorority and painted attendees' faces. 
Kinesiology junior Christopher King hands out candy during the Great Pumpkin Carnival on Oct. 29 at Maverick Circle. King was a part of the Military and Veteran Services' table. 
The Campbell family participates in tic-tac-toe during the Great Pumpkin Carnival on Oct. 29 at Maverick Circle. The event included various activities such as tic-tac-toe, connect four and bowling. 
Students play tic-tac-toe with an attendee during the Great Pumpkin Carnival on Oct. 29 at Maverick Circle. Attendees came dressed in costumes and participated in activities. 
Arlington residents, Stella Luman, left, 6, and Iris Sosko, 5, walk around during the Great Pumpkin Carnival on Oct. 29 at Maverick Circle. The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life hosted the event. 

 
Interior design sophomore Kirstin Borg and her daughter Catalina Borg, 8, pick candy from a bag during the Great Pumpkin Carnival on Oct. 29 at Maverick Circle. The event ran from 6 to 8 p.m.

 

