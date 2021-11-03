Great Pumpkin Carnival brought spooky vibes, good times to families and students

The UTA Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life hosted the Great Pumpkin Carnival on Oct. 29 in front of the University Center at the Maverick Circle. Families and students attended the event dressed in costumes, played games and competed for prizes.
Several tables surrounded the Maverick Circle, each with different activities for families and students to participate in, including tic-tac-toe, cornhole and bowling.
