Food Network star serves up fusion of flavors to campus

Students learned to prepare their own spring rolls by chef Jet Tila during an interactive teaching kitchen class inside the Connection Café on April 5 at the University Center. 

Tila calls himself a mom-and-pop restaurant kid. His parents owned a grocery store in Los Angeles called Bangkok Market in the 1980s and 1990s.  

Alongside the teaching kitchen class, a food stand called Tila’s Thai fusion barbecue pop-up served food on the Central Library mall. 

Chef Jet Tila demonstrates how to prepare a spring roll for class participants during an interactive teaching kitchen April 5 in the Connection Café. Tila is a famous chef who has been featured on Food Network.

 
Chef Jet Tila adds shrimp to his spring roll during an interactive teaching kitchen April 5 in the Connection Café. Tila explained to participants how to use rice paper to wrap their rolls.

 
Spots are setup for students to prepare their food during an interactive teaching kitchen April 5 in the Connection Café. Chef Jet Tila gave all the participants a signed copy of his new cookbook 101 Thai Dishes You Need To Cook Before You Die
Nursing Junior Zondra Carty tastes the spring roll she prepared during an interactive teaching kitchen with chef Jet Tila on April 5 in the Connection Café. Thai spring rolls like the ones students prepared normally contain rice noodles, cooked shrimp, raw vegetables, fresh herbs and peanuts. 
Biological chemistry senior Phuong Do holds up her finished spring roll during an interactive teaching kitchen April 5 in the Connection Café. Do decided to do the teacher kitchen because she is a huge foodie and was looking to meet a chef in person
Bourbon barbecue baked beans, southern greens and jalapeno macaroni and cheese was prepared for chef Jet Tila’s pop-up Thai barbecue April 5 in the Central Library mall. The pop-up also featured multiple types of smoked meat. 
Students and staff wait in line to order food from Tila’s Thai fusion barbecue pop-up April 5 in the Central Library mall. Maverick Dining chef Austin "Tre" Banks teamed up with chef Jet Tila to create a Thai barbecue-based menu. 
