Firework stands see sales rocket over Independence Day weekend

Customers come from all over the Metroplex to shop at the outdoor firework stands that line Farm to Market Road 1187. These stands carry a wider variety of products than you can find in the assorted variety packs of select grocery stores.

Linda Neal owns several of these outdoor stands selling fireworks to families for Independence Day. Neal has been operating the Hot Spot, Texas Heat and Big Boss Fireworks stands since 1996.

Neal said she placed her order of fireworks back in February, before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March. Because her fireworks come from China, Neal placed the order with the knowledge that COVID-19 could prevent her product from shipping.

Firework sellers face uncertainty during the pandemic, but Neal said she was shocked when her stands began selling out before the sun went down on Independence Day.

"This is extraordinary; I have no words to describe how special this is," Neal said. "It was quite unexpected and I'm very, very blessed."

Firework stands see sales rocket over Independence Day weekend

Customers shop for fireworks at the Texas Heat, Big Boss and Hot Spot firework stands July 3 in Mansfield. Each stand sells different products and customers are able shop from different stands before paying at the last.
Firework stands see sales rocket over Independence Day weekend

Fort Worth resident Tay Jackson helps customers at the Texas Heat fireworks stand July 3 in Mansfield. Jackson said this is his fourth summer selling fireworks.
Firework stands see sales rocket over Independence Day weekend

Mansfield resident Annabelle Riddle checks the shelves of the Hot Spot fireworks stand July 3 in Mansfield. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, items classified as 1.4G explosives are consumer fireworks intended for use by the general public.
Firework stands see sales rocket over Independence Day weekend

Burleson resident Macy Vasquez and Molly, a Maltese/Yorkshire terrier mix, beat the heat in the Hot Spot firework stand July 3 in Mansfield. Firework retailers can sell products June 24 through July 4 and Dec. 20 through Jan. 1.
Firework stands see sales rocket over Independence Day weekend

Burleson resident Holly Randall helps a customer choose fireworks at the Hot Spot fireworks stand July 4 in Mansfield. Randall said selling out of fireworks has been a rarity the last three years.
Firework stands see sales rocket over Independence Day weekend

Customers stop by Hot Spot fireworks stand July 1 in Mansfield. The stand carries sparklers, roman candles, artillery shells and fountains.
Firework stands see sales rocket over Independence Day weekend

Mansfield resident Chandler Clark unpacks one of the last boxes of fireworks for the Hot Spot fireworks stand July 4 in Mansfield. By the afternoon of Independence Day, the stands began selling out and had to consolidate remaining products between two stands.
Firework stands see sales rocket over Independence Day weekend

Arlington resident Allen Ramany, right, and Mansfield resident Henry Ramany, left, carry their firework haul to their truck July 4 in Mansfield. Henry Ramany said this is his daughter's first Independence Day, so they bought small, child-friendly fireworks to set off in their backyard.
Firework stands see sales rocket over Independence Day weekend

Customers shop at the Hot Spot fireworks stand July 4 in Mansfield. Linda Neal, owner of the Hot Spot, Texas Heat and Big Boss fireworks stands, has been selling in Mansfield since 1996.
Firework stands see sales rocket over Independence Day weekend

Aerospace engineering alumnus Ryan Carrion explains different types of fireworks at the Texas Heat fireworks stand July 1 in Mansfield. Tarrant County allows citizens to shoot their own fireworks, but it must be in an unincorporated area (a populated place not within a city or town) in the county.
