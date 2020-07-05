Firework stands see sales rocket over Independence Day weekend

Customers shop for fireworks at the Texas Heat, Big Boss and Hot Spot firework stands July 3 in Mansfield. Each stand sells different products and customers are able shop from different stands before paying at the last.
Mansfield resident Annabelle Riddle checks the shelves of the Hot Spot fireworks stand July 3 in Mansfield. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, items classified as 1.4G explosives are consumer fireworks intended for use by the general public.
Burleson resident Macy Vasquez and Molly, a Maltese/Yorkshire terrier mix, beat the heat in the Hot Spot firework stand July 3 in Mansfield. Firework retailers can sell products June 24 through July 4 and Dec. 20 through Jan. 1.
Mansfield resident Chandler Clark unpacks one of the last boxes of fireworks for the Hot Spot fireworks stand July 4 in Mansfield. By the afternoon of Independence Day, the stands began selling out and had to consolidate remaining products between two stands.
Arlington resident Allen Ramany, right, and Mansfield resident Henry Ramany, left, carry their firework haul to their truck July 4 in Mansfield. Henry Ramany said this is his daughter's first Independence Day, so they bought small, child-friendly fireworks to set off in their backyard.
Aerospace engineering alumnus Ryan Carrion explains different types of fireworks at the Texas Heat fireworks stand July 1 in Mansfield. Tarrant County allows citizens to shoot their own fireworks, but it must be in an unincorporated area (a populated place not within a city or town) in the county.
Customers come from all over the Metroplex to shop at the outdoor firework stands that line Farm to Market Road 1187. These stands carry a wider variety of products than you can find in the assorted variety packs of select grocery stores.
Linda Neal owns several of these outdoor stands selling fireworks to families for Independence Day. Neal has been operating the Hot Spot, Texas Heat and Big Boss Fireworks stands since 1996.
Neal said she placed her order of fireworks back in February, before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March. Because her fireworks come from China, Neal placed the order with the knowledge that COVID-19 could prevent her product from shipping.
Firework sellers face uncertainty during the pandemic, but Neal said she was shocked when her stands began selling out before the sun went down on Independence Day.
"This is extraordinary; I have no words to describe how special this is," Neal said. "It was quite unexpected and I'm very, very blessed."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.