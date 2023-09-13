Essay: Preserving paradise in pictures

I remember the drive to México: a truck filled to the brim with clothes, food and goods for family there. The elders were in the front and the children in the truck bed, making our own beds from the luggage. The landscape changed in front of our eyes. From the towering mountains of Nuevo León to the flat plains of San Luis Potosí, and finally, nestled between the mountains of Guanajuato, paradise sat for us: Santo Domingo De Guzmán, a small ranch town where my mother’s family is from. Each summer we make the trip to the festival for the patron saint, Santo Domingo.

Even before the sun rises, fireworks serve as the morning alarm with no escaping the echoing bangs. The music and food shortly follow, not stopping until the next day. This is a day to celebrate the town, but in a way, a homecoming as well; a chance to reconnect with family and friends. For us, the 16-hour drive was a small price to pay in order to be back in a place we cherished.

I got to live in a different world with a part of me that no one else in the States knew. Surrounded by people who looked like me, with sounds and smells that brought a smile to my face. I was home. I asked my mom why she left a place with such beauty and life. She said paradise came with a price. In a ranch town where the only income source was agriculture and ranching, it was hard to make a living. It was clear why paradise turned into a migration to find it elsewhere. For these reasons, my parents made sure I understood the privilege of being able to step foot in paradise, to never take for granted this opportunity of being able to go back, and enjoy it for those who could no longer return.

On our trips, my parents made sure to make up for lost time, visiting as many places and family as we could. We traveled throughout Guanajuato, passing historic towns and stopping to visit my father’s family as well in Loma de los Chilitos, another paradise for us to explore and enjoy.

Yet, on those long road trips, traditions and lifestyles started to change. The sun brought life but also began to devour it. Each year, the rain came less and less. The light in my parents’ eyes for the places they grew up in was gone. They spoke of how their home was now a shell of itself, with droughts sucking the light and life out of paradise.

The joy I had was replaced with anxiety and dread.

Will the place I spent my fondest memories still be here for my kids to experience? What will be left of this place once its heart stops? I wanted to stop things from changing. Maybe I could do something about it. Maybe the rain will come, maybe our light isn’t fading. But nothing could stop the clock from ticking. Loved ones passing in México meant one less reason to go back, one less reason to hold on. A part of me had lost its grip, our dream turning into a nightmare. The dread clouding any hope.

Without knowing how to fight this reality, I picked up my camera. If this cancer was going to devour a piece of me, I would not let it go without a fight. I needed to keep those memories, people and places in my heart some way or another. I needed that young boy within me to come back, the boy who would be transported to memories in family photo albums, that little boy who ran around and played until the sun went down in paradise. I needed him to remind me of the smiles and laughter that filled that place.

Memories fade in the mind but photographs do not. A photograph is a window into the past to show we were here. A single photo can bring memories back even for a split moment. I can hear their voice, I can feel their presence, I am still with them and I’m holding on tightly.

I did not want to be filled with dread when visiting anymore. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized I have to hold onto the little details. To freeze time and look around. The moment you step back into paradise, all your worries go away, as if paradise itself is telling you not to worry, to keep on creating memories, to continue to hold on and to remind yourself that she’s not gone yet.

Before you know it, sitting there taking it all in, she brings back the rain. The droplets remind you that paradise doesn’t go away without some fight. The rain doesn’t stop the festivities that brought you here in the first place. The band is still playing as loud as they can, loved ones are still dancing and memories are still being made.

@ronaldobolanos_

opinion-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu