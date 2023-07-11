Essay: How cultural traditions connect first-generation children to their heritage

A white scarf draped across the temples of my immediate family — a clear tell of their loss.
Over the next five days, it cast a spotlight on us as we grieved the loss of my grandfather. The fabric is a piece of Vietnamese tradition and the attention it garners brought comfort.
On June 24, my grandfather died after complications from surgery at the age of 84. Whether it’s sudden or expected, death is a difficult concept to navigate.
In his final days, he couldn’t say goodbye or even mutter a word, his heavy breaths filling the silent hospital room. I knew what was to come. My aunts and uncles made their way from California to Texas. Some didn’t arrive until the night of the death, and they were unable to catch the last moments with their father.
Late treasures brought my family together while they reminisced on their childhood and what was left of their dad.
He left behind printed photos and VHS tapes that collected decades of memories, along with letters written in Vietnamese; I could only translate a few.
Days leading up to the burial, I met people from different parts of my grandfather’s life. Many of them spoke strictly Vietnamese, so I couldn’t communicate with them.
I felt disconnected from his past.
As songs filled the church, I grasped on the few prayers I remembered and stuttered through the rest.
My culture surrounded me. I grew up in Vietnamese youth groups for years, practicing prayers and attending Mass every week.
For the first time, the funeral put into perspective the crumbs of my culture that I had abandoned after removing myself from religion. Unknowingly, I had lost a place where I once felt like I belonged and was understood.
First-generation children find themselves balancing an inherited identity with their newfound ones.
As I was growing up, my parents strengthened their English by practicing with their kids. As years went by, I grew distant from my native language.
I didn’t realize what I was missing out on until now. When it was seemingly too late.
When my grandfather and I would communicate, he held onto the few Viet words I knew, and I did the same with his limited English. It was just enough to tell him how my day was.
I sometimes imagine what it would’ve been like if I could say more to him — communicate more. What would it be like if my parents didn’t know English as they do now, and if I knew Viet the way they did?
Would I be able to connect the piece of who I am to who my parents were, or would I be too late?
