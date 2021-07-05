Arlington's Independence Day Fireworks illuminate the Entertainment District for the second year

Fireworks fly across Globe Life Field during the Independence Day Fireworks display July 3 in Arlington. The event was followed by a parade July 5 throughout Arlington. 

The city of Arlington kicked off the Fourth of July weekend by dazzling the sky with fireworks at the Independence Day Fireworks display July 3 in the Arlington Entertainment District.

Parking lots around Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium and Esports Stadium Arlington were open to the public to enjoy the display. Attendees were able to tailgate and watch outside their vehicles for the event.

This was the second year the fireworks display was in the Entertainment District, allowing for better social distancing precautions for COVID-19. Although last year's firework display changed the location of Arlington's beloved event, it is expected to make its return to Downtown Arlington next year.

Haltom City resident Victoria Gomez, 20, left, and Arlington resident Delilah Camacho, 6, slam pop-its against the ground before the Independence Day Fireworks display July 3 in Arlington. Next year, Arlington's annual fireworks show and other Independence Day related festivities are expected to return to Downtown.
Arlington residents the Staton family light up sparklers for one another before the Independence Day Fireworks display July 3 in Arlington. This was the second year the firework display was located in the Entertainment District, better allowing social distancing.
Keller resident Yolanda Sellers, 48, makes burgers and hot dogs for her family during the Independence Day Fireworks display July 3 in Arlington. For the second consecutive year, Sellers came out to Globe Life Field to watch the fireworks show. 
Irving resident Ruben Garza Jr., 41, grills before the Independence Day Fireworks display July 3 in Arlington. Families set chairs up around their vehicles in the open parking lots to watch the firework display.
Caddo Mills resident Sandro Ordoniz, 32, hands a light up balloon to an interested buyer during the Independence Day Fireworks display July 3 in Arlington. Ordoniz attempts to sell 50 balloons each night that he is out selling them.
Families sit in a parking lot to watch the fireworks at the Independence Day Fireworks display July 3 in Arlington. Attendees set up chairs around their cars an hour and a half prior to the event.
Dallas resident Jesse Bautista, 9, connects glow sticks before the Independence Day Fireworks display July 3 in Arlington. Before this event painted the sky with color, fireworks from other places presented themselves. 
A heart-shaped firework soars above Globe Life Field during the Independence Day Fireworks display July 3 in Arlington. The display included a variety of fireworks, such as those that appeared as shapes. 
Fireworks illuminate the sky over Globe Life Field during the Independence Day Fireworks display July 3 in Arlington. Fourth of July has seen more than 47 million Americans traveling over the weekend, the busiest since the pandemic. 
