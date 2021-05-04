From Student Government to tutoring, international students make an impact despite living abroad

Physics freshman Pavani Rambachan has had a busy semester while nearly 3,000 miles away from campus.
From her home in Palmiste, Trinidad, Rambachan serves as a College of Science senator and community affairs chairperson within Student Government, a UTA ambassador, a member of the Science Constituency Council and a Honors College student.
She is one of numerous international students who have had an impact at UTA while being in a different corner of the globe.
Rambachan enrolled at UTA for the fall 2020 semester. She chose the university because of its diversity, research programs and affordability. She was prepared to travel to Texas as early as last spring but was prevented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said she had to navigate asynchronous learning, a different education system and trying to take on a meaningful leadership role at the university.
In the fall 2020 semester, she authored the resolution “Please Pass The Grades,” which called for granting students a pass/fail grading option. She has spent time this semester researching a resolution that would offer grade forgiveness for international students.
Rambachan said she loves being part of the Student Senate and hopes to stay within Student Government until she graduates. She was reelected to her role as a College of Science senator in April’s campus elections and hopes to be on campus in the fall.
Rambachan said although her experience at UTA can be difficult sometimes, she remains motivated by remembering her goals of interning for NASA, doing her graduate studies at MIT and making contributions to the field of astrophysics.
“You have to have a very strong mind, and that is something that I’ve always had,” she said. “I’ve been very fortunate to know what I want to do from a very young age and have that plan.”
Computer science sophomore Abhay Dere spent the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters living at UTA before the pandemic forced him back to his home in Mumbai, India.
Despite the ten and a half hour time difference between Arlington and Mumbai, Dere tutors students in math at the Academic Success Center as a Peer Led Team Learning leader.
He said he typically wakes up at 5 a.m., but between office hours with professors, group projects with classmates and tutoring, he sometimes has to get up at 1:30 or 2:30 a.m. to keep appointments.
“It’s kind of tough, but I actually enjoy it. I think of it as a challenge because that’s all that I can do as of now,” he said. “I’m challenging myself and so far it's been good.”
Dere said the pandemic made him realize that he had to be mentally strong for whatever happens in life and that his family has been very supportive.
“Because I live with my family, I don’t have to worry about cooking and stuff like that so that helps a lot,” he said. “And if anything happens, my dad is a good friend of mine so I can talk to him about anything.”
He plans to be back in the states over the summer and on-campus in the fall.
Computer science sophomore Cherryl Maria Bibin is taking her classes in Bangalore, India. She has been away from campus since the pandemic began but has made an impact as a College of Engineering senator.
In fall 2020, she helped pass the resolution “Bring Dead Days Back!” “Dead days” refer to designated student study days during finals week each semester intended to give students time to prepare for their exams.
She said Student Government has given her the opportunity to talk to her peers, has helped her stay connected to her fellow students and to understand what her classmates are feeling.
Despite how difficult her workload can be, Bibin said her parents and brother have been there for support.
“Every step of the way they support me and help me out and tell me ‘you got this,’” she said.
@KevinLandrum13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.