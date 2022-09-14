From Scratch: Street tacos: From mines to mainstream

You’re reading From Scratch, a series deconstructing the food we eat (and drinks we drink) to explore their history, variety and the way we consume them.
Mexican food is a cuisine rich in history and culture and is characterized by its use of fresh ingredients, bold flavors and colorful presentation, ranging from gorditas, tamales and tostadas.
But tacos are perhaps the most famous of all.
What many taco lovers may not know, however, is that the word “taco” was not originally used to describe the tasty food item we recognize today.
The history
The practice of rolling or folding foods into a tortilla is hundreds if not thousands of years old, said José Ralat, Texas Monthly taco editor. Ralat is the author of American Tacos: A History and Guide, which documented his traveling to 38 cities across the U.S. to understand the varieties of tacos.
During the 18th century, the term “taco” described a small piece of dynamite rolled up in paper that was used in Mexican silver mines to blow up rocks, Ralat said.
Miners would bring small rolled corn tortillas for lunch, so the name “tacos de minero“ or “miner’s tacos” came to describe the main dish of the working class in the 19th century.
Armando Becerra, kitchen manager at Tacos La Banqueta in Arlington, has been eating tacos for as long as he can remember, as they are the most common food in Mexican culture.
“By the time I was 6 to 7 years old, I was buying my own tacos off the street,” Becerra said.
The most basic element of traditional Mexican tacos is the corn tortilla, Ralat said.
The tortilla has deep roots within Mexican culture, harkening back to the Mayan creation myth, the Popol Vuh, where God created humankind from yellow and white corn, Ralat said.
This concept not only ties people to the earth and to the food but also to this fundamental element of character and being that is just marvelous, he said.
The variety
In one way, making tacos comes down to three key ingredients — the tortilla, the filling and the salsa, Ralat said. But in another, when and where they are made reflects the variety of ingredients.
“When we make tacos de pastor, for example, we have to prepare what’s mixed with the meat separately. So it has onion, pineapple and a certain marinade that gives it that signature ‘pastor’ taste,” Becerra said. “Now, with the carne asada, we marinate it with pepper and soy sauce for the most part. It all just depends on the meat the customer asks for.”
Al pastor, meaning “shepherd style,” is perhaps the most significant variety, historically and culturally. It is a Lebanese technique adopted by Mexican culture in the 1930s. The technique involves roasting marinated pork on a vertical spit and has become the most iconic taco in less than a century, Ralat said.
The meat inside the taco usually varies from barbacoa, carnitas, al pastor and carne asada, Becerra said. For traditional toppings, one can choose from onions, cilantro and salsa.
“Now, additional toppings like lettuce, tomatoes or cheese can be included as well as replacing the tortilla for a pre-fried U-shaped taco shell, but that’s more of an American variation of a street taco,” he said.
But handling toppings requires technique. Ideally, the fillings should not take up more than 50% of the tortilla, and rolling tightly rather than folding can minimize the loss of garnishes, Ralat said.
The type of street taco differs depending on the location, Becerra said.
In rural areas, tacos known as “tacos de canasta” are more commonly sold. The tortillas for these tacos are cooked in oil and then put in baskets while they’re still sizzling hot to maintain freshness, he said. And in Mexico City, tortillas are basted with butter while cooking.
Specialty is another thing that affects how tacos are made, Becerra said.
“In Michoacán, they sell a lot of tacos de carnitas. If you go down south to Yucatán, you’ll find more tacos de cochinita pibil. Up north, shredded meat is used more often,” he said.
Tacos de carnitas refers to pork that is braised or simmered for several hours with seasonings and lard until it is tender enough to be shredded. At the end of cooking, the meat is roasted crisp.
Similarly, cochinita pibil is pork marinated in citrus juice, garlic and achiote paste then wrapped in banana leaves and roasted in a traditional Mayan underground pit called a pib.
The impact
In the late 17th century, tacos and other elements of Mexican culture migrated north along El Camino Real, or The Royal Road, a network of trade routes running through northern Mexico and across Texas, Ralat said.
The taco came into its own during industrialization, as people moved into factories and offices and needed a quick bite during their lunch breaks, but it’s still a staple of Mexican culture, he said.
“Food is culture. It is how we express our culture on our most fundamental levels,” he said.
Today, street tacos have become more of a mainstream dish in the U.S, said Xavier Medina Vidal, UTA’s Center for Mexican American Studies associate director.
“Because food trucks have become more mainstream and popular, [tacos] have become part of U.S. culture, really. But I think that’s provided a space for something that’s exicano,” Medina Vidal said.
Tacos tell the story of people through food and how closely tied they are to the earth and the sacred, Ralat said.
“Everything eventually finds its way into a tortilla,” he said.
Jonathan Perriello, life and entertainment editor, contributed to this article.
