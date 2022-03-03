Four keys for Lady Mavericks to advance in Sun Belt tournament

The women’s basketball team (17-7, 11-4) traveled to Pensacola, Florida, early Wednesday morning to compete for the Sun Belt Conference championship.
The team’s first game in the tournament will be at 7:30 p.m. CST Friday against Georgia Southern University, who defeated Georgia State University 88-79 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinal matchup against the Lady Mavericks.
The Eagles defeated UTA in its lone matchup this season in Georgia 64-63 on Jan. 15.
Head coach Shereka Wright has stressed the importance of taking this season one game at a time and to not overlook opponents on the schedule.
This will be very important for the Lady Mavericks, as they are the No. 2 seed, whereas Georgia Southern is the No. 7 seed.
Here are four keys for the women’s team to come out of Friday’s game victorious and advance to the semifinals.
1. Bounce back strong
UTA is coming off an 82-75 loss to Arkansas State University on Senior Day, Feb. 26.
Fortunately for the Lady Mavericks, they’re 6-0 this season in games immediately following a loss. In those victories, they only allowed their opponents to score an average of 61 points per game, almost five points below their season average of 65.9.
“Coach [Wright] does a great job at telling us, ‘Hey, that's behind us now. It's time to refocus, regroup,’ and I think that we’re good at that,” senior guard Claire Chastain said. “The fact that she gives us confidence and doesn't take anything away from us, helps us a lot.”
UTA will look to make it 7-0 against the Eagles on Friday.
2. Limit 3-pointers
In Georgia Southern’s first round victory over Georgia State, 3-pointers were a major factor. The Eagles went 8-16 from behind the arc.
The Lady Mavericks have done well in conference play defending 3-pointers this season, ranking third in the Sun Belt, holding its opponents to 25.6%.
To secure the victory, UTA will need to limit damage from the 3-point line from Georgia Southern.
3. Playing well away from home
The Lady Mavericks’ road record of 9-2 this season was the highest winning percentage in program history.
In a tournament where no one is in their home arena, this should provide an advantage to UTA. The team’s only road losses were to Georgia Southern and Oklahoma State University.
The Lady Mavericks will need to continue to play effectively as they've done all year on the road.
4. Take care of the ball
Georgia Southern’s defense forces the most turnovers per game in the Sun Belt at 20.6.
In UTA’s loss to the Eagles on Jan. 15, the team committed 17 turnovers, resulting in 15 Georgia Southern points.
Turnovers have largely not been a problem for the Lady Mavericks this year. The team has the lowest rate in the Sun Belt with 14.1 a game.
For the team to advance to the semifinals, the Lady Mavericks will need to stick to its game plan and not be hindered by the Eagles’ defense.
@isaacappelt
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
