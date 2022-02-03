Faculty Senate discusses falling COVID-19 positivity rates, UC renovation proposal

In a virtual meeting Wednesday, the Faculty Senate discussed COVID-19 protocols and proposed renovations to the University Center.
Faculty Senate members spoke on the UC’s proposed expansion and renovation, which would come from increasing student union fees. The Student Senate recently proposed Resolution 22-01, “U.C. the Need!”, which asked students to vote on the referendum.
If approved, fee implementation won’t occur until September 2026.
The proposed student fees would be $150 per spring and fall semester and $75 per short semester, such as summer I or II, but the fees would not be implemented until the project is completed, said UC operations director David Albart.
The UC can be challenging to navigate, and the project would make it easier for students, faculty, and visitors to move through it, he said.
An important component of the project would be to create north, east, south and west accessibility for the building, Albart said.
He said the UC would not be closed throughout the project’s duration.
The university would minimize the impact construction would have on the facility’s use by phasing out construction over a three-year timeframe. This would allow UTA to continue providing many of the UC’s services.
Pranesh Aswath, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, said COVID-19 positive rates at UTA have started to decline.
When the campus opened in January, the positivity rate was 25%, and data acquired last week shows it is now in the 10%-12% range, he said.
“It’s still high, but far below where we were, and it's rapidly dropping,” he said.
According to the UTA COVID-19 Dashboard, the positivity rate for tests taken on campus in the last seven days is 15.5%.
Although COVID-19 positivity rates are dropping, people should still be aware that it is an infectious disease and take protective precautions, Aswath said.
