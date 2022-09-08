Faces of UTA: Students share important personal mementos
Faces of UTA: Students share important personal mementos

Biology freshman Yvanna Barajas

Biology freshman Yvanna Barajas holds her amethyst necklace around her neck Sept. 6 in front of the University Center. Barajas wears the amethyst crystal given to her by her grandmother everyday.

The stone symbolizes her birth month, February, which matches her grandmother's ring with each grandchild's birth stone on it, Barajas said.

“It’s really small, but it means we’re connected in some way,” she said.

Faces of UTA: Students share important personal mementos

Music composition senior Ting Gan

Music composition senior Ting Gan wears her cross necklace Sept. 6 in front of the University Center. The necklace was given to her by her parents, who brought her into faith.

Gan said she wears the necklace everyday as it is something close and important to her.

Faces of UTA: Students share important personal mementos

Art education freshman Jesus Calderon

Art education freshman Jesus Calderon plays his guitar Sept. 8 in front of the University Center. Calderon started playing when he was 10 years old.

Calderon brings out his guitar when he gets the chance during the day and at parties. He has gotten to know more people who have the same interests through playing.

Faces of UTA: Students share important personal mementos

Public relations junior Caitlynne Vickerstaff

Public relations junior Caitlynne Vickerstaff sits Sept. 8 on the Central Library mall. Vickerstaff wears her Coach bracelet she bought with her sister.

The bracelet shares the C initial in her first name and her sister's middle name.

Their bond was created when moving from Indiana to Texas. Being new students, they had to rely on each other, which brought them closer, Vickerstaff said.

The sisters are two years, two months and two days apart which stands out to Vickerstaff.

“She’s like my best friend, and sometimes I don’t know what I would do without her,” she said.

Faces of UTA: Students share important personal mementos

Biology freshman Mai Martins-Cole

Biology freshman Mai Martins-Cole holds her bracelets to her chest Sept. 8 at the University Center. Martins-Cole wears a variety of bracelets that hold a special meaning.

One of her bracelets was given to her for protection by her godsister, and another represents her connection to religion, she said.

“I express myself through jewelry, so it's very important to me,” Martins-Cole said. “I feel confident wearing these because it represents a part of me.”

Faces of UTA: Students share important personal mementos

Undeclared freshman Austin Broadnax

Undeclared freshman Austin Broadnax sits Sept. 8 at Brazos Park. Broadnax attached two matching bracelets he has with his best friend onto his backpack.

The two have been close ever since middle school, despite his friend attending the Naval Academy, Broadnax said.

“I wanted to get creative with it,” he said. “I didn’t want it in my room just hanging around. I have it with me wherever I go.”

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments