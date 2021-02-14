Faces of UTA: Snow day edition

Psychology sophomore Andres Lojero and bioengineering sophomore Andrew Holtz
Lojero and Holtz took the wheels off an old skateboard to sled down a ramp on top of the West Campus Parking Garage. With the fifth floor exposed to the sky, a wintry mix provided the pair with enough snow and ice for an afternoon of high-speed fun.
To help the skateboard glide, Holtz duct-taped plastic wrap to the bottom of the board.
Lojero said he had never really seen snow before.
“Honestly, I’ll probably remember this for the rest of my life,” he said.
Biology sophomore Anjali Himali
Himali spent the snowy afternoon putting the finishing touches on miniature snowmen that she and her friends placed on the spirit horses around campus.
The group built three other snowmen on spirit horses “Harmony,” “Dynamic” and “Lasting Imprint” before “Triumph” in the Central Library mall.
Himali said the last time she remembers seeing snow fall like this was in eighth grade.
Graduate student Apurv Deshmukh
Deshmukh gathered with friends to wander around campus and enjoy the fresh snowfall. He and his friend took turns jumping from a stone on the University Center mall to get mid-air action photos.
Deshmukh, a native of Mumbai, India, said it doesn’t get cold in his hometown, and he has never seen snow before.
“I always hope for snow in Texas,” Deshmukh said. “It’s the best experience I ever had since Fall 2019.”
Physics freshman Eric Garcia and nursing freshman Amy Keohavong
Garcia and Keohavong carried a makeshift sled around campus questing for inclines, patches of ice and slippery snow.
Garcia pushed Keohavong in a tub down a ramp leading from the bridge that crosses over South Cooper Street. The pair attached rope to the tub so that it could be pulled as well as pushed.
Coming from New Mexico where it’s usually hot and dry, Garcia said seeing snow like this in Texas is a new experience.
