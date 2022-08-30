Faces of UTA: Students get in the game
Faces of UTA: Students get in the game

Jenga

Psychology freshman Jade Delgado, left, and special education freshman Izabella Carrillo play Jenga at The Basement Aug. 30 in the Central Library.

Delgado said she comes down between classes as a refresher to pass time.

“You can just do mindless stuff,” Carrillo said.

Faces of UTA: Students get in the game

Mortal Kombat II

Anthropology freshman Victor Munoz plays Mortal Kombat II at The Basement on Aug. 30 in the Central Library.

Gaming reminds Munoz of home, so he comes to play whenever he gets a chance.

“It's my thing to unwind or just relax,” Munoz said. “So, I came here to just get that same feeling [and] not have to look somewhere else.”

Faces of UTA: Students get in the game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Software engineering freshman Abdul Hayyu Busari logs on to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at The Basement Aug. 30 in the Central Library.

Hayyu Busari came to The Basement after classes to have some fun, he said.

Faces of UTA: Students get in the game

Super Smash Bros.

Students gather after and in between classes to play Super Smash Bros. at The Basement Aug. 30 in the Central Library.

Before playing Super Smash Bros. together, the four students were strangers, accounting freshman Dale Paine said. He wandered into the group as a way to pass time in between classes.

“We’re just some guys wanting to have fun, that's all,” computer science junior Erick Walton said.

Faces of UTA: Students get in the game

Forza Horizon 5

Software engineering junior Thai Lai plays Forza Horizon 5 in the study area Aug. 30 in the University Center.

Lai used his free time in between classes to game.

“The UC is a place to hang out for people, not just students,” Lai said. “It could be anyone.”

Faces of UTA: Students get in the game

Omori

Friends came together to play Omori in the study area Aug. 30 in the University Center.

The group welcomes anybody to join them.

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments