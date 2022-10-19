Photos: Simple DIY dorm recipes for busy students

Providing your body with nutritious and satisfying food is important when living on campus or on your own.
Busy schedules, fatigue and limited dorm space can cause problems for students when it comes to their diet.
The Shorthorn multimedia team provides three easy, cost-friendly recipes through pictures that students can make in their dorm rooms using limited ingredients.
Photojournalists Summer Thipsipasom and Christine Vo contributed to this gallery.
@RonaldoBolanos_
photo-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Collect ingredients to make an avocado toast bagel. This includes an everything bagel, an avocado, Everything But the Bagel Sesame seasoning and an egg.
Photo by Ronaldo Bolanos
Place both the bagel and egg inside an air fryer. Aluminum foil can be used to make a temporary “dish” to hold the egg together when cooking.
Photo by Ronaldo Bolanos
Cook the egg and bagel at 330 degrees Fahrenheit until preferred doneness, roughly five to 10 minutes. While cooking, cut an avocado in half, remove the pit and use a spoon to scoop the meat out of its peel.
Photo by Ronaldo Bolanos
Assemble the bagel by spreading the avocado on the bagel and then placing the egg on top. Add Everything But the Bagel Sesame seasoning for extra flavor.
Photo by Ronaldo Bolanos
Gather the desired smoothie bowl ingredients. This smoothie will contain one banana, strawberries and blueberries.
Photo by Ronaldo Bolanos
Wash and slice the fruit. Set some aside to add as toppings later.
Photo by Ronaldo Bolanos
Place the fruit into the blender to make the smoothie bowl base. Add ice to thicken the bowl or freeze the fruit to avoid watering it down.
Photo by Ronaldo Bolanos
Blend the smoothie ingredients using either water or a preferred juice. Pour into a bowl, then use extra fruit and granola to top it.
Photo by Ronaldo Bolanos
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.