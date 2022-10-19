How to detect breast cancer

What is breast cancer?
Breast cancer is “a disease in which cells in the breast grow out of control,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Breast cancer can begin anywhere in the breast but most commonly begins in the ducts and lobules. The lobules are the glands that produce milk, and the ducts are tubes that carry milk to the nipple.
The American Cancer Society shows that in 2022, an estimated 2,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in men and about 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women.
What are the symptoms?
According to the CDC, these are some symptoms associated with breast cancer
- New lump in the breast or underarm (armpit).
- Thickening or swelling of part of the breast.
- Irritation or dimpling of breast skin.
- Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast.
- Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area.
- Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood.
- Any change in the size or the shape of the breast.
- Pain in area of the breast.
You found a lump. Now what?
To start off, not all lumps are cancerous. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, eight out of 10 lumps are benign, but all require evaluation to confirm they are not cancerous.
Bringing awareness.
Symptoms vary from person to person. Some don’t even display symptoms, which is why it’s so important to perform self-exams and routine mammograms.
How to perform a “self-exam?” Firstly, self-exams should be done every month seven to 10 days after the menstrual period starts.
Checking your breast while showering: raise your arms, then with the pads of your three fingers, apply pressure along the armpit to the breast to feel any knots or clumps.
Out of the shower and in front of a mirror, raise your arms. Look for any spotting or changes around your nipples. Next, put your hand on your hips and flex your chest. Look for any changes like dimpling.
Lastly, lie down and place a pillow under your right arm behind your head. Using your left hand, apply light, medium and firm pressure when moving the pads of your fingers around your right breast. Then squeeze your nipple to check for discharge or bleeding. Repeat on the left breast.
How do I avoid risks?
You can reduce risks by taking care of your body in the following ways
- Keep healthy weight.
- Be physically active.
- Avoid alcohol or drink in moderation.
- If you are taking, or have been told to take, hormone replacement therapy or oral contraceptives (birth control pills), ask your doctor about the risks and find out if it’s right for you.
- Breastfeed your children, if possible.
- If you have a family history of breast cancer or inherited changes in your BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, talk to your doctor about other ways to lower your risk.
If you do find disturbing lumps or breast changes, don’t hesitate to schedule a visit with your doctor. It is recommended for any age with risk factors to schedule a mammogram, as the screening can detect the tumors before they can be felt.
